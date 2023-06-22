31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County





22 June 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the June 2, 2023, appointment of the Honorable Kaiti Greenwade to the position of circuit judge. Fourteen applicants timely submitted completed applications with all required materials: nine report they are male, five report they are female, and none report they are minority applicants. Five applicants are presently employed in the private sector, and nine applicants are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 41 years.





Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants who timely submitted completed applications with all required materials. Interviews will be held in a randomly determined order. The applicants to be interviewed are:





Amanda K. Brown

Anthony (Tony) Michael Brown

Skylar Eugene Burks

Cameron Miles Casad

Curtis M. Garner

Christopher M. Hoeman

Steven E. Kellogg

Susanna McCrimmons

Zachary McFarland

Kate Millington

Emily LeAnne Shook

Nathan R. Taylor

David T. Tunnell

Amy S. Westermann





The commission is scheduled to conduct interviews for the Greenwade vacancy starting at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, and if necessary, Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, Missouri, in the third-floor courtroom. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission plans to meet immediately after interviews are completed to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



