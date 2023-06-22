Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,644 in the last 365 days.

31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County


22 June 2023


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the June 2, 2023, appointment of the Honorable Kaiti Greenwade to the position of circuit judge. Fourteen applicants timely submitted completed applications with all required materials: nine report they are male, five report they are female, and none report they are minority applicants. Five applicants are presently employed in the private sector, and nine applicants are presently employed in the public sector.  The applicants’ mean age is 41 years.


Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants who timely submitted completed applications with all required materials. Interviews will be held in a randomly determined order. The applicants to be interviewed are:


Amanda K. Brown

Anthony (Tony) Michael Brown 

Skylar Eugene Burks

Cameron Miles Casad

Curtis M. Garner

Christopher M. Hoeman

Steven E. Kellogg

Susanna McCrimmons

Zachary McFarland

Kate Millington

Emily LeAnne Shook

Nathan R. Taylor

David T. Tunnell

Amy S. Westermann


The commission is scheduled to conduct interviews for the Greenwade vacancy starting at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, and if necessary, Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, Missouri, in the third-floor courtroom. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission plans to meet immediately after interviews are completed to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.


The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are:  Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.



Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811


You just read:

31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more