Gizo police rescue six people drift between Kolobangara and Choiseul Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) rescued six people who drifted at sea between Kolobangara and Choiseul on 18 June 2023.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau in his weekly press conference says, “The boat travelled from North Choiseul with six people. From the six people on board there were two male persons from Malaita while others from Choiseul.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “They encountered a strong wind with high swell waves as a result, the left side of the 60HP Yamaha banana boat split. Luckily, they were at a place where network coverage reached so they called for recuse.”

“A police officer from Poitete police post and two employees from Kolobangara Forestry Plantation Limited on board a private boat with the help from Gizo police were notified and launched a rescue operation to rescue them to Gizo,” Commissioner Mangau said.

Mr Mangau said, “The search was successful through the guidance from the Office of Solomon Island Maritime Authority through Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre by providing search coordination.”

Police remind sea travellers, please plan your trip properly. Here are some safety points to remember before travelling:

Plan your trip and at least let a member of your family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive;

Check the weather on SIBC or call the Met Service on the toll free 933; or phones 36310 or 24219.

If you start your trip and the weather becomes bad, seek shelter until the sea is calm;

Make sure your boat is seaworthy and your OBM is serviced and maintained;

Know your skipper. Make sure they are experienced in driving boats;

Do not overload your boat

Wear life jackets. Take food and water, paddles, first aid kit, anchor and rope, mirror to signal others, tools, bucket, torch, phone, flares and EPIRB;

Take extra fuel;

If your skipper is drunk, do not go with them or let them control the boat; and if you require help at sea call the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll free phone 999.

Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE

A private boat from Poitete police assist to transfer people who drift to police stabbi first craft

Rescued boat ready to be towed to Gizo by police stabbi craft

RSIPF Press