Police arrest an 18-year-old male suspect for grievous bodily harm incident in East Kwaio

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Atori and Atoifi have arrested an 18-year-old male suspect in relation to a grievous bodily harm incident at Fiu Village, East Kwaio in Malaita on 2 June 2023.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau during his press conference says, “The arrest was made on 19 June 2023 and now the suspect is in Auki police custody for further dealings.”

Police are working on his remand application to remand the suspect since the nature of the case is quite sensitive.

Commissioner Mangau says, “It is alleged that the suspect went to the victim’s house armed with a bush knife and cut the victim’s leg while he was lying in a hammock.”

Mr Mangau says, “The suspect is disappointed with the victim because he is one of the community members who recovered the stolen properties (two rolls of dux pipe purposely for water supply).”

He says, “The victim sustained severe injury and was transported to Atoifi hospital and due to the seriousness of the injury the victim had to be transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) for further medical treatment.”

As the Commissioner of RSIPF, I like to thank my hard working officers from Atori and Atoifi for their outstanding work and investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The Commissioner Mr Mangau extended his appreciation to the immediate family members of the suspect in working in partnership with the RSIPF in this successful arrest.

The victim is currently at NRH and his condition is stable at the moment.

