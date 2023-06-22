June 22 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Appoints Three Members to the Electronic Recording Technology Board

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 22, 2023 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold has made three new appointments to the Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) housed within the Department of State: El Paso County Clerk Steve Schleiker has been appointed to the Board for the first time, Jefferson County Clerk Amanda Gonzalez has been formally appointed to the board after serving in an interim capacity since January 2023, and Saguache County Clerk Trish Gilbert has been reappointed to the board for a second term. Clerk Gilbert has served on the Board since July 2021.

“The Electronic Recording Technology Board serves a crucial role in supporting Colorado’s counties. Replacing and upgrading existing recording technology in Colorado counties allows county recording offices to provide enhanced customer service while operating at peak efficiency and enhancing public access to record,” said Secretary Griswold. “I am excited to welcome Clerks Schleiker, Gilbert, and Gonzalez to the Board – their dedication to public service will add greatly to the Board’s achievements.”

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

So far in 2023, the ERTB has awarded more than $260,000 to counties across Colorado to upgrade and maintain their recording systems and digitize documents.

Colorado Revised Statutes § 24-21-402(1)(a)(IV) grants Secretary Griswold the ability to appoint members to the ERTB.

