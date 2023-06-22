Talonvest Capital Breaks Fundraising Record for the Orange County Ronald McDonald House

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial real estate advisory firm, proudly announces its achievement as the first-ever fundraising partner to surpass the six-figure mark for the Orange County Walk for Kids. Talonvest raised an astounding $121,528 for the 2023 Walk for Kids, the premier annual fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Orange County.



"We’re constantly inspired by the incredible work the Ronald McDonald House Orange County delivers to the community and are grateful for the generosity of clients and industry partners who support our efforts on behalf of families and children in their time of need,” said Tom Sherlock, Co-founder of Talonvest Capital. The firm was honored for the ninth consecutive year with the organization’s ‘Top Corporate Fund-Raising Award.’ The funds raised through the 2023 Orange County Walk for Kids will enable Ronald McDonald House to continue its mission of providing comfort, care, and crucial resources to families during challenging times.

A multitude of contributors made this fundraising effort successful. Special recognition goes to the anonymous donor who seeded the campaign and partners such as 1784 Capital Holdings, Clark Investment Group, The William Warren Group, Bixby Land Company, Buchanan Street Partners, Newport National, and SoCal Self Storage, among many other corporate supporters who together have helped create a brighter future for families so they can focus on what matters most – the well-being and recovery of their children.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ced950c-46ef-445e-81e0-e4d59d612f27