DORIS HOWE EXPLORES THE IMPACT OF ADOPTIVE AND BIRTH FATHERS IN ADOPTION JOYS 2
Doris Howe shares a moving story of a father's influence on children's lives.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doris Howe's book, "Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference," provides a fresh viewpoint on the role of adopted fathers in creating a nurturing home life for their children. Drawing on her expertise as an adoption caseworker, she shares moving stories that highlight the life-changing effects of having a father figure. These personal stories hit close to home and serve as an important reminder of the benefits of adopting a child and the impact fathers have on their children's development. The book is a touching testament to the influence of fathers and offers valuable insights.
Howe's book offers an enlightening exploration of the life-altering effects of adoption and the value of providing children with a safe and loving environment. Through a collection of short stories that encompass joyful highs, crushing lows, and everything in between, readers are taken on an emotional roller coaster. This book would greatly benefit anyone considering adoption, expecting a child, or simply seeking a thought-provoking read.
Howe's unique perspective, stemming from her experience as a caseworker for adoptive families, shines through in each story. "Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference" is available on her website, www.authordorishowe.com.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 (310) 359-8380
email us here