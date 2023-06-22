Submit Release
R4Good Rewarding 3 '2for1' Business Class Flights from US to Iceland or Ireland

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to help fund kids program; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with sweet travel rewards.

Love to make a positive impact in kids' lives and travel for good... join the club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. And we use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program."

Recruiting for Good launches a sweet travel reward (Travel Good for You) to inspire participation in our referral program; earn 2 Business Class Tickets for Price of 1 to Iceland or Ireland.

Must participate in referral program by September 1st, 2024 to qualify for sweet travel reward (Fly Business Class to Iceland or Ireland).

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "I am rewarding sweet trips, that I have experienced myself. I flew to both Iceland (with Icelandair) and Ireland (Aer Lingus) in Business Class...and it made all the difference in the world. I was well-rested and ready for my adventure as soon as I landed in country!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter workforce and help them land first job. www.Land1stJob.com

