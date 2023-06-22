International wood fair to open in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, June 22 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — The BIFA Wood Vietnam 2023 fair will return to the southern province of Bình Dương from August 9-12, the event's organisers announced at a press conference in the locality on Thursday.

The upcoming fair is expected to attract more than 100 Vietnamese and foreign exhibitors including those from the Americas, Europe, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

They will showcase advanced wood processing technologies, machinery and raw materials in more than 700 booths, organisers said.

Several conferences will be held on the sideline of the fair such as a seminar introducing Canadian wood and its market, a seminar discussing intra-regional trade promotion and a workshop on accessing capital for timber enterprises.

Deputy director of Bình Dương Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thanh Hà described the event as a good chance for manufacturing enterprises to access new technology and the world's legal source of raw materials in Việt Nam.

The fair will also create opportunities for domestic and international organisations to meet, and establish long-term cooperative relationships to contribute to enhancing the sustainable development of Việt Nam's processing industry, she said.

During the press conference, Hà also suggested the State and relevant ministries and sectors support wood processing enterprises in improving their capacity to be able to deal with commercial competition.

Assistance in developing and expanding material areas to provide timber with certificates of sustainable forest management to meet the needs and tastes of consumers should be also included, Hà said.

She also emphasised the importance of facilitating the development of supporting industries of the wood sector and issuing supportive policies on tax, insurance, and credit to create favourable conditions for businesses in the current difficult time.

Organised by Viforest Fair Co, a joint venture between five wood processing industry associations (VIFOREST, HAWA, BIFA, DOWA, and FPA Bình Định), the fair will take place at the WTC Expo Bình Dương.

Đỗ Xuân Lập, General Director of Viforest Fair Co said the fair would not only offer opportunities for businesses in the wood industry to meet, exchange information, and cooperate, but also create linkage chains among raw material and part suppliers; machinery and technology providers, manufacturers and traders. This will help businesses to team up and develop sustainably right here in Việt Nam. — VNS