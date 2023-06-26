1st Home Inspections Teams Up With Keller Williams Realty of Myrtle Beach, SC

1st Home Inspections of Myrtle Beach, SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald Heine, owner of 1st Home Inspections, has announced a referral partnership with Keller Williams Realty of Myrtle Beach. The partnership will allow Ronald to provide his home inspection services as a preferred certified home inspection service to Keller Williams clients, who are looking to buy or sell a home in the Myrtle Beach area.

Ronald has been in the home inspection business for over 8 years, serving Horry County and surrounding cities. He is insured and holds a current professional home inspector certification through the state of South Carolina InterNachi certification program. Ronald also holds three general contractor licenses in three different states, has 35+ years in the luxury home building industry, and is an award winning luxury home designer.

“I am excited to partner with Keller Williams Realty and their referral program,” said Ronald. “I can provide a valuable home inspection service for their clients backed by decades of extensive experience in the housing industry and what is required for a proper home inspection. Keller Williams has a strong network of real estate agents, and I am confident that I can provide my services to their clients in a professional and more personalized manner.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ronald Heine to the Keller Williams family,” said Keller Williams Realty of Myrtle Beach.

“Ronald is a highly experienced home inspector, and we believe that his services will be a valuable asset to our clients.”

About 1st Home Inspections

1st Home Inspections is a certified home inspections in Myrtle Beach and Horry County, SC. The company provides home inspection services, new construction home inspections, real estate listing home inspections, mold and termite inspections to buyers and sellers of homes in the Myrtle Beach and Horry County, SC area.

About Keller Williams Realty

Keller Williams Realty is one the world’s largest real estate franchise companies. The company has over 180,000 agents in over 900 offices in the United States and around the world.