Maximum Weekly Benefit Amounts for Unemployment and Temporary Disability Insurance to Increase in July

Published on Thursday, June 22, 2023

CRANSTON, R.I. - Today, the Department of Labor and Training announced the new maximum weekly benefit amounts for the two major income support programs it runs for Rhode Island Workers and employers - Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI).

For new claims with an effective date of July 1, 2023, or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for Unemployment Insurance will increase to $705 per beneficiary, an increase of $25 from the current rate of $680. For beneficiaries with the maximum five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will be $881, an increase of $31 from the current rate of $850.

The maximum weekly benefit rate for Temporary Disability Insurance will increase to $1,043, an increase of $36 from the current rate of $1,007. For beneficiaries with the maximum five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will be $1,408, an increase of $49 from the current rate of $1,359.

The Labor Market Information (LMI) division of DLT calculates benefit rates for UI and TDI every June before the start of the new benefit year. UI and TDI maximum weekly benefit amounts are calculated using the average weekly wage in covered employment for the previous calendar year.

Average Monthly Covered Employment 469,985 Total Wages in Covered Employment $29,988,463,386 Average Annual Wage $ 63,807 Average Weekly Wage $ 1,227.06

The maximum weekly benefit rate for UI is set at 57.5 percent of the average weekly wage for covered employment, rounded down to the next lower dollar amount.

For UI Maximum 57.5% of the Average Weekly Wage $705.56 Rounded down next lower dollar amount $705 Increased by 25 percent for 5 dependents $881.25 Rounded to the next lower dollar amount $881

The maximum weekly benefit for TDI is set at 85 percent of the average weekly wage, as follows:

For TDI Maximum 85 Percent of the Average Weekly Wage $1,043.00 Rounded to the next higher dollar amount $1,043 Increased by 35 percent for 5 dependents $ 1,408.05 Rounded to the next lower dollar amount $ 1,408

2023 UI and TDI MWBA Quick Reference

About UI and TDI/TCI: UI provides temporary income support to workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own or have had their hours reduced and have sufficient wages to meet the monetary requirements. It is funded entirely from state and federal UI taxes paid by RI employers. TDI protects workers against wage loss due to a non-work-related illness or injury and through Temporary Caregiver Insurance (TCI), which provides up to six weeks to bond with a new child or to care for a seriously ill family member. Workers pay for TDI through a payroll tax.

