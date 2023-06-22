Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: June 23, 2023 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Hearing on Intersection Improvement Project in West Seneca Hearing Set for Thursday, June 29 at 4 p.m. at Town of West Seneca Community Center and Library The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Thursday, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on a proposed highway improvement project on State Route 240 between Fisher Road and East and West Road in the Town of West Seneca in Erie County. The purpose of the project is to enhance safety and improve mobility along State Route 240, which is also known as Orchard Park Road, for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. The public hearing will be held at the Town of West Seneca Community Center and Library,1300 Union Road, West Seneca, and will be conducted in an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive any time from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the project. A formal presentation will be held at 5 p.m. The project includes a proposed roundabout at the intersection of State Route 240 and Fisher Road. Proposed improvements at the intersection of State Route 240 and East and West Road include the addition of a dedicated southbound left turn lane, upgraded pedestrian signals and curb ramps to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. State Route 240 would also be widened between Fisher Road and East and West Road to include a center, two-way left turn lane. A Draft Design Approval Document has been prepared for the proposed project and is available for review by all interested parties. Copies of the Draft Design Approval Document are available for viewing during business hours at the Office of Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203; West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road, West Seneca and the West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Road, West Seneca. The selection of the preferred design alternative will be finalized after the impacts of the alternative, comments on the Draft Design Approval Document and all comments from the public hearing have been fully evaluated. The project is scheduled to begin construction in summer of 2024. Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Person may file written statements or other exhibits in place of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing. Written statements submitted at the hearing, or received before July 20, 2023, will be made part of the record. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Robert Schaller, Project Manager, at (716) 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5268.54. ###