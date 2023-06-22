Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,819 in the last 365 days.

Aleafia Health Announces In-Kind Payment of Interest on Secured Convertible Debentures

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQB: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) announces that it is electing to pay interest in-kind on its (a) 8.50% Series A Secured Debentures Due June 30, 2024 (the “Series A Debentures”), (b) 8.50% Series B Secured Debentures Due June 30, 2026 (the “Series B Debentures”), and (c) 8.50% Series C Secured Convertible Debentures Due June 30, 2028 (the “Series C Debentures” and, collectively with the Series A Debentures and the Series B Debentures, the “Debentures”).

On June 30, 2023, holders of Debentures as of June 19, 2023 (the “Record Date”) will be issued additional Debentures in payment of accrued interest equal to $42.50 per every $1,000 in Debentures held as of the Record Date. As the Record Date has passed, trading in the Debentures will be halted by the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, June 22, 2023 and will resume trading at the opening on Friday, June 23, 2023 on an ex-distribution basis.

For Investor & Media Relations

Matthew Sale, CFO
1-833-879-2533
IR@Aleafiahealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.

The Company owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the largest, outdoor cannabis cultivation facility in Canada. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis and cannabis derivative products including dried flower, pre-roll, milled, vapes, oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips and topicals.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aleafia Health Announces In-Kind Payment of Interest on Secured Convertible Debentures

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more