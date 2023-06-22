Calcium Formate Market to Hit US$ 804.7 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Calcium Formate Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The Calcium Formate market is expected to witness a valuation of US $ 804.7 Million by the end of 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



Since calcium formate is commonly utilised in leather tanning, the sales of luxury goods derived from leather are expected to increase as more high net worth individuals throughout the world drive the market. On the long run, it is anticipated that rising animal-derived product demand and the expanding global population would likewise increase calcium formate use.

Other factors that could affect market potential over the next ten years include rapid industrialization and urbanisation, high infrastructure development spending, rising use of additives in construction applications, and rising use of calcium compounds like calcium methanoate, calcium citrate, calcium sulphate, etc.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 804.7 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 42 Tables No. of Figures 75 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co.

Zouping Fenlian Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Feicheng Acid Chemical Co. Ltd.

PuYang YongAn Chemical Co. Ltd. (YACC)

ZIBO RUIBAO CHEMICAL CO. Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB Ltd.

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Xinruida Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Hubei Hengxin Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Besides this, the residential construction sector of the US is expected to boost calcium formate demand in the country during the forecast period. Also, supportive government policies and rising spend on new construction are the prospects boosting the adoption of calcium formate in the country during the next 10 years. As per statistics listed on the Associated General Contractors, the construction instruction builds structures amount to US $ 1.8 Tn per year.

Vital Indicators Shaping The Future Of The Industry

Calcium Formate finds extensive use in the construction industry as an additive in various cement-based formulations. The growth in construction activities, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and residential and commercial construction projects, directly impacts the demand for Calcium Formate.

Calcium Formate is used as a feed additive in animal nutrition to enhance the growth, health, and performance of livestock. The increasing demand for high-quality animal protein products, such as meat, milk, and eggs, is driving the need for effective feed additives, including Calcium Formate.

Environmental regulations and a growing focus on sustainability are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the Calcium Formate market. Calcium Formate is considered an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional additives, as it has a lower carbon footprint and is biodegradable. The market is influenced by the push for greener solutions and the adoption of eco-friendly additives.

The ongoing research and development in concrete technology are paving the way for new formulations and additives. Calcium Formate offers properties such as improved setting time, early strength development, and resistance to freezing and thawing cycles. As advancements in concrete technology continue, Calcium Formate is expected to find increased applications in specialized concrete formulations.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

Calcium Formate production involves specific chemical processes and raw materials, which can contribute to higher manufacturing costs. The elevated cost of Calcium Formate may limit its widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets, and pose a barrier to market growth.

The market for additives in construction and animal feed offers various alternatives to Calcium Formate. Other additives with similar functionalities, such as calcium chloride and sodium formate, may provide comparable benefits at lower costs. The availability of these substitutes can hinder the growth potential of Calcium Formate.

Strategies For Manufacturers/Suppliers To Scale In The Market

Key companies should focus on expanding their business scope and market share through acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, In July 2022, Lanxess AG, a specialty company based in Germany announced the acquisition of the microbial control business from international flavors and fragrance inc.

Moreover, the companies should also expand the range of Calcium Formate products offered to cater to different customer needs and applications. This could include variations in grades, formulations, or packaging sizes. Diversifying the product portfolio can attract a wider customer base and increase market share.



Key Segments of Calcium Formate Industry Research Report

By Function : Preservatives Cure Accelerators Masking Agents Additives Others

By Application : Cement Animal Feed & Silage Treatment Leather Tanning Tile Adhesives Lubricants Textiles Gas Desulphurization Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





