Building stronger connections: The Canadian Institute of Actuaries releases its annual report

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) has released its 2022-2023 annual report, Building Stronger Connections. The report reflects on the achievements and milestones of the CIA during this transformative year.



“As we reflect on another successful year at the CIA, we celebrate the launch of our new, modern brand that better represents the diversity and innovative minds of our members and the incredible engagement of our actuarial community through volunteerism, professional development events and webcasts,” said CIA President Hélène Pouliot, FCIA. “We look forward to serving the needs of Canadians through continuing advancement of our profession and visionary leadership.”

Throughout the year, the CIA has fostered robust connections among its members, volunteers and staff, reinforcing its commitment to empowering actuaries to make a positive impact on society. The belief that building strong connections is essential for driving progress and innovation has been at the core of the CIA’s work.

Collaboration between members and stakeholders has played a crucial role in building a more resilient community of actuaries and shaping a better world by leveraging the power of actuarial science. Such collaboration has resulted in the achievement of remarkable accomplishments over the past year, including the successful implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17, the redesign of its research program and major headway in the development of our new education program.

The release of the annual report marks the culmination of the CIA’s 2020-2023 strategic plan, during which the organization remained steadfast in its pursuit of two key priorities: providing knowledge-based services and products and engaging the membership.

“Over the past year, we have focused on fostering connections through successful events such as our Annual Conference and professional development initiatives as well as embraced a new hybrid work environment to continue providing high-quality services to our members and meet the evolving needs of our staff,” said Michel Simard, CIA Executive Director. “Our growing membership and staff at the Head Office demonstrate our unwavering commitment to supporting our members and advancing the actuarial profession in Canada.”

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the organization’s achievements over the past year and is available on the CIA’s website.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

Subscribe to our mailing list to stay up to date on CIA news and announcements.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.