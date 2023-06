Erez Capital Announces the Addition of 40 Venture Partners and $10M Commitment

Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund.

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Erez Capital , a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an important role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors.“This is an exciting new chapter for Erez Capital, creating a new collaborative model to drive rapid acceleration and growth for pre-seed and seed-stage technology startup companies.” - Michael Benezra , Managing PartnerAs part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO’s, attorney’s, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.VENTURE PARTNERSOmar Agely, Managing Partner Mandatory VenturesGarth Daniels, CEO Ensign Global FundKenneth Asher, CEO Kasher CapitalJonah Zahnd, Manager for Social Impact Investing Harvard Business SchoolJohn Brice, Managing Partner Poseidon Capital PartnersLawrence Jen, Managing Partner Anderson AngelsAndrew Cohen, VP YE VenturesBrandon Kortokrax, Venture Associate Moonshots CapitalPankaj Kedia, Managing Partner 2468 VenturesJim Lewis, Managing Partner Freestone GroupJames Lubin, Partner Indigo VenturesJoe Mikhail, CEO YouVueEric Mayo, Managing Partner Terra Incognita CapitalMohammed Nagda, Venture Partner, NexGen Venture PartnersA.J. Noronha, Managing Partner, GX VenturesMario Pazos, Managing Partner, Moana CapitalTyler Norkus, VP Ideanomics (NYSE:IDEX)Keena Pierre, Chief of Staff, Zane Venture FundBrahm Pillai, Managing Partner Pillai CapitalDeepak Ramanathan, Director of Capital Markets Regent L.P.Jeff Schell, CEO ProveAmari Smothers A.I and VCDr. Aakash Saraiya, Physician Google HealthVarun Sharat, Managing Partner Charybdis Capital ManagementNick Sterlacci, Co-Founder OneDealTom Vollbrecht, Zion BankBryan Feinberg, CEO Zephyr Technology VenturesAdvisory BoardLeonard Johnson, CEO Artificial Intelligence Economic Development CorpDr. Cvic Innocent, CTO & Founder Estate ProtocolTim Ramdeed, Managing Partner Dharma Capital PartnersMike Berson, CEO ChainstartersEugene Buff, EIR Northeastern UniversitySteven Friedmutter, CEO SF VenturesContact:Noah Ente, Erez CapitalNoah@erezcapital.io