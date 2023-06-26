Teonfa Care Group Announces Update For New Community Based Events
releasing time to care”LUTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Teonfa Care Group, provides Home Care services across Bedfordshire and Berkshire.
Teonfa, a renowned family owned and operated healthcare provider, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare in the community, with an extreme dedication to patient care and a focus on improving the well-being of all individuals they support.
Teonfa has consistently demonstrated its dedication and excellence as one of the leading and most dependable care providers, by exercising flexibility in their approach and putting the people they support at the centre of everything they do.
The Agency recently partnered with a team of highly qualified consultants from the domiciliary sector who have started working with senior management to ensure the all spheres of Teonfa service provision reflect their commitment to the best quality of care. The unwavering commitment of the team at Teonfa to delivering personalized and relationship focussed home care services has generated praise and recognition from people using the service and the external professionals they regularly partner with.
“For the last 9 years, we have demonstrated our commitment to delivering excellent home care services, including throughout the pandemic” said David Adjarhore, a spokesperson for the Agency. “Our primary focus is to provide outstanding care specifically tailored to the needs of each person we support, keeping respect, dignity and relationship at the centre”.
Teonfa embody their tagline ‘releasing time to care’, holding firm to the belief that time should never be a constraint to delivering a person centred home care service. This is shown in the roll out of their recent Project Community initiative, where they committed two free hours of support per month for every person they support. This was an innovative way to provide dynamic support for the people they support in a sector where support is generally dictated strictly by what is commissioned by the relevant local authority. Project Community enabled a person who used the service in Berkshire to take a trip on a bus accompanied by his preferred carer to buy a birthday present for his niece. Whilst this may seem insignificant to most people, for this person it meant they were able to do something they hadn’t done for several years.
Next week, Teonfa will be partnering with a junior school in one of the most deprived areas in Bedfordshire to provide 200 food parcels demonstrating again that Teonfa are fully cognisant of the needs in their local community and are prepared to step up as a local home care provider to go that extra mile to release time to care!
