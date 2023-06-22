Sask DLC Signs Partnership to Support Agriculture Students Studying Online

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) and the North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA) are pleased to partner in support of agricultural education in Saskatchewan.

Through a newly signed five-year agreement, NAEDA will provide $40,000 annually to support work placements for students enrolled in agricultural focussed programs offered online through the Sask DLC. Eligible courses include Agricultural Equipment Technician 20, Agricultural Equipment Technician 30, Parts Technician 30L and a new Precision Agriculture 30L program, which is currently in development.

"The agricultural industry is constantly evolving and with that comes the need for multi-skilled workers and innovative student learning opportunities," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "This partnership will contribute to our goal of developing a highly skilled and educated population while ensuring long-term growth, competitiveness and sustainability in Saskatchewan's agriculture sector."

Students enrolled in each of the agricultural programs will complete 50 hours of online theory, 50 hours of a work placement at a local equipment dealership, and an optional boot camp at Saskatchewan Polytechnic (SaskPoly). The optional boot camp is an opportunity for students to attend SaskPoly's Saskatoon campus to shadow apprentices, experience the industry and determine their interest in pursuing their respective career path.

"Sask DLC is pleased to support the agricultural industry in Saskatchewan by providing comprehensive learning opportunities right in students' home communities," Sask DLC Chief Executive Officer Darren Gasper said. "The three learning components included in these courses - online, on the job and mentorship - will allow students to make an informed choice about whether the respective career path is right for them."

Through online delivery, Sask DLC is able to provide specialized content to students across the province. Work placements are coordinated centrally and provide a local experience for students.

"Labour shortages are one of the most pressing risks facing Canadian agriculture and are a major constraint on both agricultural growth and global competitiveness," NAEDA Vice President Larry Hertz said. "NAEDA is pleased to support Saskatchewan and the economy by investing in educational experiences that will enable students to pursue a wide variety of roles in the agriculture industry."

Sask DLC offers more than 180 online courses for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students including more than 120 high school courses with many electives including Construction and Carpentry, Drafting and CAD, Digital Media and Web Design.

Registration is now open for Sask DLC courses. Parents or students who have questions or would like assistance registering can contact the Sask DLC at 306-252-1000 or by email at helpdesk@saskDLC.ca.

