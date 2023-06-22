​Lt. Governor Kehoe presents two state teams with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Quality and Productivity, recognizing continuous improvement throughout state government operations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Yesterday, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and the Office of Administration recognized two state teams with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Quality and Productivity. The award acknowledges accomplishments that serve as an example for continuous productivity, quality, efficiency and improvement in the State of Missouri.

The two teams were honored on June 21, 2023 during a ceremony held in the Missouri Capitol’s first floor rotunda.

“Congratulations to the state team members who earned the 2022 Governor's Award for Quality and Productivity. This recognition is a reflection of their talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Missourians,” said Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. "Today's awarded projects help keep Missourians safe and demonstrate why many of our state team members are called into public service. It is because of their efforts and commitment that these projects were able to become a reality and further help us deliver exceptional services to the citizens of our state."

Each nomination is required to meet specific criteria related to effectiveness, responsiveness and efficiency which would serve as a model of excellence for other teams across Missouri state government. The 2022 GAQP recipients include:

Efficiency/Process Improvement Category

Central Consult Unity Call Center – Department of Social Services

The Department of Social Services received the Governor’s Award for Quality and Productivity in the Efficiency and Process Improvement Category for its Central Consult Unit Call Center project. The Department of Social Services, Children's Division, Child Abuse & Neglect project team took on the challenge of streamlining the completion of safe reports to reduce caseloads for caseworkers and bring timely closure to Missouri families. When utilizing the improved process and the Central Consult Unit, all regions have seen, on average, a 47% reduction in open cases. This results in more than 3,355 families not waiting for a resolution to their involvement with the agency. By having fewer open cases, this will allow frontline investigators to provide better and consistent safety decisions and increase the safety of children throughout Missouri.

Innovation Category

Project Hep Cure - Department of Social Services, Department of Corrections, and Department of Health and Senior Services

The second award recognized the Department of Social Services, the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Health and Senior Services. They are receiving a Governor’s Award for Quality and Productivity in the Innovation Category for their Project Hep Cure project. Through careful planning, ongoing cross-department collaboration, and an extensive awareness campaign, the State of Missouri launched Project Hep Cure in July 2021, aiming to eliminate Hepatitis C in our state. This initiative is already showing great results: It created a multi-agency bid solicitation process to reduce cost barriers to access, offered provider education on patient screening, and raised public awareness of the disease. During the first 12 months of Project Hep Cure, a 23% increase in patients were cured from the prior year, and the number of patients receiving treatment has continued to accelerate. Missouri is now recognized as a national leader in patient access to direct-acting antiviral (DAA) medications.

The project embodies everything Missourians want from their government, including easier access to healthcare services, fiscal responsibility, and working together towards a common goal.

For a complete description of each award and to learn more about the Governor’s Award for Quality and Productivity, visit here.

Since 1988, this prestigious award program has recognized service, excellence, encouraged and rewarded innovation, and reinforced pride in service to the Missouri state government. The GAQP program is administered by the Office of Administration, Division of Personnel.