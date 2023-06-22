Chicago's Iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear See's Growth In External Markets Japan And Europe
FEAR-NONE has its sights set on external markets for increased growth opportunities— especially Japan, the Middle East, and Europe where countless first generations of new customers are waiting.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its American made, high- performance, old school American designs and image, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing and Apparel are a must-have for any proud American motorcycle enthusiast. Despite being a premium niche provider, the FEAR-NONE brand’s newest collection releases are anticipated events in the American motorcycling community and this year will definitely not disappoint North American fans.
But now, the FEAR-NONE brand has its sights set on external markets for increased growth opportunities— especially Japan, the Middle East, and Europe where countless first generations of new customers are waiting. Asian and European demand for classic American culture, nostalgia and goods show no signs of slowing down and, in fact, are accelerating.
With its powerful category-leading niche brand, highest quality USA-Made products, authentic classic American style and message, and a relentless desire for growth and innovation, the new external USA markets should prove very fruitful for the Chicago-based FEAR-NONE clothing company. Authenticity counts in these external USA markets, and FEAR-NONE dominates its competitors on this issue. Just ask FEAR-NONE Gear’s followers.
Currently, the FEAR-NONE brand has over 700 originally-designed, USA-made products with the newest 2023 Summer Rider Collection adding its famed t-shirts, caps, windbreakers and jackets, hoodies, headgear, sweaters and even sports gear including oversized, super-duty gym and carry bags. The new products will add to the already diverse product range the brand currently offers, but will do so globally and not just for the North American Market. All FEAR-NONE products are proudly made in the USA— the cornerstone of the brand’s powerful identity. “At FEAR-NONE motorcycle clothing, we take pride in providing highest-performance, REAL-American-made products that are classic American in design and style, innovative, tough and that last for years... and our customers love that. For new external markets such as Japan and Europe that crave original, classic American Goods, this is a big bonus and we see demand being heavy as we open into these new markets,” says FEAR-NONE CEO Wild Bill Walen. “The classic and Old School American style, identity and dream are certainly very powerful things all over the planet, and FEAR-NONE is the most authentic of any brand regarding these key issues,” says Wild Bill.
For FEAR-NONE, its unique approach to retail clothing combined with its ultra-high quality, Innovation, and USA Made mantra are working well as the brand continually adds customers from the US and globally to its army of devoted followers, and doing so while mainstream brands struggle to attract customers or simply just fade away.
“It takes a tremendous amount of effort, vision, and dedication on our brand's part, but the results cannot be argued with as they are simply stellar and differentiate us from any other brand in the category whether that be here in the USA or globally. And all of this from a tiny startup that just a few years ago only had eight products that never changed it sold for eons. Now we have nearly 800! The FEAr-NONe brand just lkeeps getting better and stronger every day,” says Wild Bill.
