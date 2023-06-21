Việt Nam highlights substantive dialogue, effective cooperation to promote human rights

VIETNAM, June 21 - GENEVA — Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to promoting substantive dialogue and effective cooperation with all member states and human rights mechanisms of the United Nations at the interactive dialogue on the annual report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) on June 20.

In her speech, Ambassador Mai emphasised that Việt Nam supports the fundamental principles of universality, fairness, objectivity, non-choice and non-interference in internal affairs of countries. Substantial dialogue and cooperation as well as adherence to the above-mentioned principles is the most effective way to promote and protect human rights, she added.

Applauding the efforts of the UNHCHR as well as of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in promoting and protecting human rights, the ambassador affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to continuing to work closely with the UNHCHR and OHCHR to address human rights issues.

Although Việt Nam and other countries are facing with many challenges in promoting and protecting human rights, Việt Nam is determined to ensure that its people fully enjoy human rights, Mai said.

She stressed that Việt Nam’s priority is to focus on strengthening the rule of law, transparency, security and social safety as well as carrying out necessary legal and economic reforms to support the post-pandemic recovery process and inclusive and sustainable development.

At the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, which run from June 19 to July 14, Việt Nam continues to promote its participation as a member for the 2023-2025 tenure. A central theme of Việt Nam is human rights in climate change.

Việt Nam, Bangladesh and the Philippines will co-host a discussion on climate change and human rights, and introduce the draft Resolution 2023 on climate change and human rights. Việt Nam’s active participation in the formulation and adoption of this resolution as well as in core group activities reflects the country's efforts in responding to climate change.

Besides, the Vietnamese delegation will chair and coordinate with a number of partners to organise a thematic discussion on combating gender-based violence, discrimination and harassment in the workplace as well as join discussions and consultations on the draft resolution as well as sidelines events. — VNS