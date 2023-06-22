Việt Nam, Cuba an exemplary relationship of the times: military leaders

VIETNAM, June 22 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang on Thursday held talks with Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Álvaro López Miera, stressing that the relationship between the two countries is a “symbolic exemplary relationship of the times”.

The Cuban leader is on an official visit to Việt Nam from June 20-25 at the invitation of General Giang, also a Politburo member, and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission.

General Giang said he highly appreciated the significance of the delegation's visit as the two countries were looking forward to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam (September 1963), the predecessor of the Cuba-Việt Nam Friendship Association as well as 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro’s first visit to Việt Nam and to the Liberation of South Việt Nam area in Quảng Trị (September 1973).

He affirmed that over the past 60 years, the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba has been constantly consolidated and developed in the spirit of brotherhood and closeness, becoming a symbolic exemplary relationship of the times.

General Giang expressed his belief that the success of this visit will contribute to strengthening the special friendship between the two countries and the two militaries.

Sharing the difficulties and challenges that the Cuban people are facing due to the influence of the embargo and recently the loss of life and property due to natural disasters, General Giang affirmed that the Party, State, people and People's Army of Việt Nam will never forget Cuba's support and assistance during the most difficult period of the national liberation struggle as well as in the cause of national building. Việt Nam will always stand shoulder to shoulder and support Cuba on the path of building and developing a beautiful and heroic Cuba.

On this occasion, General Giang congratulated Cuba on successfully holding the 10th National Assembly election; emphasising that this is the victory of the Cuban revolution, demonstrating the solidarity and unanimity of the Cuban people.

Giang expressed his belief that Cuba would soon overcome all difficulties and challenges and achieve prosperous development.

General Giang also thanked the Party, State and the Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba for awarding noble medals of the Cuban State to the leaders and former leaders of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Defence for their contributions to the relationship between the two countries and the two armies.

Corps General Álvaro expressed his thanks to General Giang and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense for the warm welcome to the delegation.

He said Cuba appreciated Việt Nam for always accompanying and supporting Cuba, emphasising the close and strong relationship between the two countries and the two armies and the importance of this relationship.

Corps General Álvaro expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to maintain and strengthen cooperation in fields of the same capabilities and needs, focusing on exchanging delegations at all levels, exchanging experts and training.

He affirmed that he would do his best to contribute to deepening the Cuban-Vietnamese relationship.

The two leaders agreed that defense cooperation has always been one of the pillars and a model for promoting cooperation in various other fields.

The two sides have achieved some outstanding results in delegation exchange at all levels, Party and political work, defence industry, human resource training, among others.

They agreed that the two countries will focus on enhancing cooperation in the above fields.

At the end of the talks, the two leaders signed a cooperation plan for the 2023-25 period. — VNS