Oaklore Distilling Co. Partners with Industry Veteran, Jack Shute, to Lead Sales and Commercial Operations
With the booming local distilling scene, Jack Shute and Oaklore Distilling Co. look to put North Carolina on the map as a leader in premium whiskey production.MATTHEWS, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oaklore Distilling Co., founded by Tom Bogan, Matt Simpkins and Travis Masters, is delighted to announce the hiring of Jack Shute as Head of Sales and Commercial Operations. Bringing nearly 20 years of industry experience to the rapidly expanding craft distillery, Jack's appointment aligns with Oaklore's ambitious growth and innovation strategy.
Located in Matthews, North Carolina, one of Charlotte's largest and fastest-growing suburbs, Oaklore has made an immediate impact in the local distilling scene. In this newly created role, Jack Shute will utilize his expansive industry knowledge and commercial acumen to accelerate Oaklore's growth trajectory, with an immediate focus on local distribution and national e-commerce strategies.
Jack's distinguished career in the spirits industry commenced with Southern Glazer’s, where he gained extensive experience in both Florida and New York as a distributor leader. His resume boasts high-level positions at High West and Sagamore Spirit, attesting to his unparalleled strategic capabilities in the craft whiskey space. After moving from the Tri-State area to Charlotte in 2021 and seeing the influx of consumers moving to his new hometown with a passionate affinity for premium whiskey, Jack quickly realized the opportunity that the North Carolina distilling industry had in front them and was compelled to be a part of it.
"Jack's impressive background and industry insight make him an invaluable addition to our team," stated Oaklore co-founder Matt Simpkins. "As we prepare plans for our large-scale, state-of-the-art whiskey wonderland distillery experience this summer, Jack's leadership and expertise will be pivotal in shaping our commercial growth for the future."
As Head of Sales and Commercial Operations, Jack will lead sales strategies, cultivate key stakeholder relationships, and drive the commercial success of Oaklore in the dynamic spirits market.
About Oaklore Distilling Co.:
Located in Matthews, NC, Oaklore Distilling Co. brings premium quality, age-old distilling techniques, a community-driven brand, and innovation into the craft spirits market. A locally-founded and family-owned distillery, Oaklore is committed to producing top-tier products in the heart of North Carolina.
