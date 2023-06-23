Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,486 in the last 365 days.

Oaklore Distilling Co. Partners with Industry Veteran, Jack Shute, to Lead Sales and Commercial Operations

Oaklore Distilling Co. partners with 20-year industry veteran, Jack Shute, to lead all Sales & Commercial Operations

With the booming local distilling scene, Jack Shute and Oaklore Distilling Co. look to put North Carolina on the map as a leader in premium whiskey production.

MATTHEWS, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oaklore Distilling Co., founded by Tom Bogan, Matt Simpkins and Travis Masters, is delighted to announce the hiring of Jack Shute as Head of Sales and Commercial Operations. Bringing nearly 20 years of industry experience to the rapidly expanding craft distillery, Jack's appointment aligns with Oaklore's ambitious growth and innovation strategy.

Located in Matthews, North Carolina, one of Charlotte's largest and fastest-growing suburbs, Oaklore has made an immediate impact in the local distilling scene. In this newly created role, Jack Shute will utilize his expansive industry knowledge and commercial acumen to accelerate Oaklore's growth trajectory, with an immediate focus on local distribution and national e-commerce strategies.

Jack's distinguished career in the spirits industry commenced with Southern Glazer’s, where he gained extensive experience in both Florida and New York as a distributor leader. His resume boasts high-level positions at High West and Sagamore Spirit, attesting to his unparalleled strategic capabilities in the craft whiskey space. After moving from the Tri-State area to Charlotte in 2021 and seeing the influx of consumers moving to his new hometown with a passionate affinity for premium whiskey, Jack quickly realized the opportunity that the North Carolina distilling industry had in front them and was compelled to be a part of it.

"Jack's impressive background and industry insight make him an invaluable addition to our team," stated Oaklore co-founder Matt Simpkins. "As we prepare plans for our large-scale, state-of-the-art whiskey wonderland distillery experience this summer, Jack's leadership and expertise will be pivotal in shaping our commercial growth for the future."

As Head of Sales and Commercial Operations, Jack will lead sales strategies, cultivate key stakeholder relationships, and drive the commercial success of Oaklore in the dynamic spirits market.

About Oaklore Distilling Co.:
Located in Matthews, NC, Oaklore Distilling Co. brings premium quality, age-old distilling techniques, a community-driven brand, and innovation into the craft spirits market. A locally-founded and family-owned distillery, Oaklore is committed to producing top-tier products in the heart of North Carolina.

Matt Simpkins
Oaklore Distilling Co.
matt@oakloresdistilling.com

You just read:

Oaklore Distilling Co. Partners with Industry Veteran, Jack Shute, to Lead Sales and Commercial Operations

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more