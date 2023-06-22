Wine, Beer, And Spirits to Bring Wahoo Locker Meats to the Masses

/EIN News/ -- Wine, Beer, and Spirits and Wahoo Locker form commercial partnership



Wahoo Locker’s locally sourced meats and related products will be available at Wine, Beer, and Spirits stores in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Fremont, Nebraska.

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine, Beer, and Spirits (“WBS”) is proud to announce that Wahoo Locker’s award-winning products will soon be available for purchase in all WBS stores. Dedicated space is being created in each of WBS’ stores, allowing customers to conveniently browse through hundreds of Wahoo Locker products.

As Nebraska’s largest, locally owned liquor store chain, WBS is constantly seeking out high-quality and complementary products. Family-owned Wahoo Locker fits that bill. Wahoo Locker has been perfecting its recipes for decades, winning hundreds of state and national awards along the way.

The following types of products will be added to WBS stores:

Fresh and frozen USDA choice meats – steaks, burger, chicken

Award-winning, Wahoo Weiner© – 10+ flavors

Cured meats – jerky, sticks, summer sausage – 20+ flavors

Gourmet sauces, spices and snacks

Seasonal gift sets



“We couldn’t be more excited to add Wahoo Locker products to our stores,” said Beau Starkel, CEO of Wine, Beer, and Spirits. “WBS has become a destination for many shoppers. Adding high quality, locally made meats alongside our vast selection of alcohol will be a big win for our customers.”

“WBS has built a great business across all key markets in Nebraska,” according to Charlie Emswiler, owner of Wahoo Locker. “Our brand is well-known, but our reach is limited. By partnering with WBS, our products will become accessible to most of Nebraska’s population. With their [WBS] foot traffic, we hope to create some new customers as well.”

Construction is near completion at WBS’ West Omaha store and has started at the other locations. Customers are encouraged to monitor each companies’ social media for official announcements on exact opening dates.

Wine, Beer, and Spirits

Founded in 2020, Wine, Beer, and Spirits has grown to become Nebraska’s largest, locally owned liquor store chain, with locations in West Omaha, Downtown Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Fremont (coming soon). In addition to having the widest selection in town, customers are greeted at each store entrance by a full bar, with whiskies, tequilas, and craft beers to try at excellent prices. Yes, you can drink while you shop! Weekly events flood each store’s calendar, such as food trucks, tap takeovers, supplier giveaways and product samplings. Check out WBS stores today or find us online at www.winebeerandspirits.com.

Wahoo Locker

Wahoo Locker was started in the 1950s in the small town of Wahoo, Nebraska, with Charlie and Kristi Emswiler continuing the sausage-making tradition since 1998. Home of the famous Wahoo Weiner©, Wahoo Locker has won hundreds of state and national competitions over the years. The family-owned meat processing business opened a retail location in 2013, with the second generation now learning the trade. Wahoo Locker offers a full line up of USDA choice meats, the award-winning Wahoo Weiner©, a variety of cured meats, as well as gourmet sauces, spices, snacks, kitchenware and catering. Visit Wahoo Locker at its retail store in Wahoo, Nebraska and soon to be presence in WBS, or online at www.wahoolocker.com.

