EU to improve cross-border connections between Ukraine, Moldova, and their EU neighbours

The European Commission today announced 107 transport infrastructure projects to receive over €6 billion in EU grants from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU’s instrument for strategic investment in transport infrastructure. 

Over 80% of the funding will support projects that deliver a more efficient, greener, and smarter network of railways, inland waterways and maritime routes along the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network. Nine projects will in addition bolster the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, set up to facilitate Ukraine’s exports and imports.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “I am particularly happy that €250 million will improve cross-border connections between Ukraine, Moldova, and their EU neighbours Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland. These projects will make transporting goods between the EU and Ukraine easier, reinforcing the Solidarity Lanes.”

