Central Falls Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

CENTRAL FALLS, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"All of Rhode Island will benefit from us investing in students and out-of-school learning time," said Governor McKee. "I want to thank Central Falls Mayor Rivera for joining us in this commitment."

"Providing our Central Falls students with the best education possible requires us all at the table together – our families, school district leaders, faculty and staff, our community partners, and local and state leaders. Our city is proud to reinforce our commitment to education and a plan that strengthens year-round learning in and out of our classrooms. Thank you, Governor McKee, for putting a spotlight on education and encouraging communities to further engage around learning. I'm proud to join mayors across the state to strengthen the network of opportunities for our students," said Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

Central Falls is the 15th community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time, joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, Pawtucket, North Kingstown, Jamestown, Cranston, Coventry, Hopkinton, and Lincoln.

