WYDOT hosting public hearing on proposed new rules regarding Wildlife Conservation Plates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is hosting a public hearing regarding a new rule and regulation.

Chapter 12, Wildlife Conservation Plates, is a new rule and regulation that will specify WYDOT program and account procedures for funding received via wildlife conservation license plates, including identifying what types of projects and which project activities may be funded from the account.

The hearing is to take place in person from 1-3 p.m. June 23 at the auditorium at WYDOT headquarters in Cheyenne or virtually via zoom. The public hearing information, including a Zoom link and call-in number, can be found on WYDOT’s website.

The proposed rule was reviewed and approved to proceed to rulemaking by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Throughout the rulemaking process, the proposed rule was reviewed by Wyoming Game and Fish and other wildlife stakeholders.

More information about the rule can be found on the State’s administrative rules website: https://rules.wyo.gov/Search.aspx?mode=2

Public comments about the rules are accepting during the hearing, via email or via mail to:

Management Services

5300 Bishop Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY. 82009

All comments must be postmarked or received by June 23 for consideration.