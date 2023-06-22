Governor Shapiro Announces Schless Bottles Will Relocate to Pennsylvania, Create Nearly 100 New Manufacturing Jobs in Allentown

The plastic jars and bottles manufacturer will invest $7.5 million to relocate and create 98 new jobs in the city of Allentown

Allentown, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Schless Bottles, a premium plastic jars and bottles manufacturer, will relocate from its current manufacturing facility in northern New Jersey to Allentown. The company will invest more than $7.5 million in building acquisition and renovation costs and create 98 new, full-time manufacturing jobs in the Commonwealth within the next three years.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized attracting businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already operating here, and his first budget proposal includes significant investments in economic development to create jobs, spur innovation, and support businesses, workers, and communities. Governor Shapiro has overseen a renewed focus on economic growth in Pennsylvania, and earlier this month his Administration announced that global resin manufacturer Purolite will create 175 new jobs and invest $190 million to create its first U.S. Biologics Division in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Since January, Governor Shapiro has announced over $630 million in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

“Pennsylvania is a leader in manufacturing across different industries, and I’m thrilled to welcome Schless Bottles to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Thanks to this investment, Schless Bottles will create nearly 100 jobs here in Allentown, creating real opportunity for more hardworking Pennsylvanians and their families. Their decision to relocate to Pennsylvania and create jobs here in Lehigh Valley should send a clear message to businesses all across the country – Pennsylvania is open for business and my Administration is committed to helping businesses here grow and thrive.

For its expansion, Schless Bottles received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $196,000 grant to train new workers.

“Governor Shapiro and I are working hard to make the Commonwealth a leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development — and Schless Bottles’ decision to relocate to Pennsylvania is another great example of how we’re making that happen,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Manufacturing is one of the Commonwealth’s key industries, and we’re going to strengthen the sector by continuing to make strategic investments in growing companies like Schless. I’m thrilled this manufacturer chose Allentown as their new home.”

Schless Bottles produces more than 250 million PET bottles annually and has been focused on manufacturing premium plastic jars and bottles. The company chose to relocate to Pennsylvania because it needed more space to expand its manufacturing operation and to take advantage of the Lehigh Valley’s workforce and proximity to major distribution markets.

“I’d like to thank Governor Shapiro, the Governor’s Action Team and the people here in Allentown for helping to make this relocation happen,” said Mark Schlesinger, Executive Director, Schless Bottles. “We look forward to being part of the Allentown community for many years to come, and are excited to bring nearly 100 new jobs to the area.”

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal increases funding to attract and retain businesses in Pennsylvania, including:

A 50 percent increase in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth. A 25 percent increase in the PA Smart Program so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that.

so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that. A $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Programto fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

Schless Bottles’ relocation was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s budget website to learn more about his commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #