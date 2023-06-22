Sandless Hardwood Floor Refurbishing: There's A Way to Skip All The Dust With This Method

Carpet Cleaning and Wood Floor Maintenance in Fredericksburg, VA

Pro Care Carpet Cleaning offers sandless hardwood refurbishing solutions in Fredericksburg, VA

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Care Carpet Cleaning Expands Services to Include Premier Hardwood Floor Maintenance in Fredericksburg, VA

Pro Care Carpet Cleaning, a leading provider of exceptional carpet cleaning services, is excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include premier hardwood floor maintenance solutions. With an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results, Pro Care Carpet Cleaning now extends its expertise to the realm of hardwood floors, catering to the needs of homeowners and businesses in Fredericksburg, VA, and the surrounding areas.

Under the leadership of owner-operator Robbie Young, Pro Care Carpet Cleaning has built a reputation for excellence and professionalism, serving the community with the utmost dedication. With the addition of hardwood floor maintenance services, the company aims to provide a comprehensive range of solutions, ensuring that customers can rely on Pro Care Carpet Cleaning for all their flooring needs.

The newly introduced hardwood floor maintenance services offered by Pro Care Carpet Cleaning include:

Wax Removal: Pro Care Carpet Cleaning employs advanced techniques and top-quality products to effectively remove old wax layers from hardwood floors, restoring their natural beauty and shine.

Screen and Recoats: The skilled technicians at Pro Care Carpet Cleaning utilize state-of-the-art screening and recoating processes to revitalize dull and worn-out hardwood floors. This service helps extend the lifespan of the floors and rejuvenate their appearance.

Deep Cleanings: With Pro Care Carpet Cleaning's deep cleaning service, customers can experience a thorough and comprehensive treatment for their hardwood floors. Utilizing specialized equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, the Pro Care team effectively removes ingrained dirt, grime, and stains, leaving the floors looking immaculate.

"We are thrilled to expand our range of services to include hardwood floor maintenance," said Robbie Young, owner-operator of Pro Care Carpet Cleaning. "With years of experience and a team of highly skilled professionals, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results that exceed our customers' expectations. Our goal is to provide a one-stop solution for all flooring maintenance needs, and the addition of hardwood floor services is a natural progression for us."

Pro Care Carpet Cleaning remains dedicated to providing the highest standard of service and customer satisfaction. By expanding their services to encompass hardwood floor maintenance, the company aims to further solidify its position as a trusted and reliable partner in the flooring care industry.

For more information about Pro Care Carpet Cleaning's hardwood floor maintenance services or to schedule an appointment, please call 804-577-6507

About Pro Care Carpet Cleaning:

Pro Care Carpet Cleaning is a leading provider of professional carpet cleaning in Fredericksburg with ten years of experience. With a commitment to excellence, Pro Care Carpet Cleaning offers an array of services, including carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, oriental rug cleaning, and now premier hardwood floor maintenance. The company's team of skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment ensure exceptional results and complete customer satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Robbie Young

Owner Operator

Pro Care Carpet Cleaning