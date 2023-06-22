DHEC, Local Partners Offer Free HIV and STD Testing in Recognition of National HIV Testing Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 22, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National HIV Testing Day is June 27, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) so they know their status, protect their health and prevent diseases from spreading to others.

The theme of this year’s National HIV Testing Day is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step,” which is meant to emphasize the importance of getting tested for HIV and other STDs to help individuals choose the best options to stay healthy. Early detection of HIV and other STDs is key to successful treatment and is critical for preventing new infections.

“Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms, which makes routine testing a pivotal step in our fight against the spread of these diseases,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division. “Early diagnosis can link people to services that will help them stay healthy longer, benefit most from treatment, reduce costly hospital visits and prevent transmission to others.”

As of Dec. 31, 2021, there are more than 19,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS. Between 2020 and 2021, almost 1,500 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in South Carolina. Of those newly diagnosed, 58% were African American, 25% were white and 9% were Hispanic.

Much like new HIV infections, African Americans are disproportionately impacted when it comes to the total number of people living with HIV in South Carolina. As of Dec. 31, 2021, among persons living with HIV in South Carolina, 43% were African American men, 19% were African American women, 20% were white men and 5% were white women. Six percent of people living with HIV were Hispanic/Latino men and women.

To help make HIV and STD testing easy and convenient, free HIV and STD testing is being offered at many DHEC health departments on Tuesday, June 27 for National HIV Testing Day. Appointments are encouraged. Call 1-855-472-3432 to find your nearest free testing site and schedule your appointment.

Local partners will also offer free HIV testing at participating Walgreens stores on June 27.

If you are over the age of 17 and prefer the convenience and privacy of in-home testing, you can test yourself for HIV and find out your status in as little as 20 minutes. To order free test kits, visit the DHEC website. For any questions related to this program or if you need assistance with performing the home test, email SCHomeTestingProgram@dhec.sc.gov to schedule a Telehealth visit or call 1-800-322-2437.

DHEC health departments also offer free HIV and STD testing on various schedules throughout the year. Visit the heath department resource page to find your nearest clinic.

For more information about STDs and locations that provide screenings throughout the year, call DHEC’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437 or visit DHEC’s website at www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv.

