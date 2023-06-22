Ukraine Energy Support Fund secures delivery of advanced gas equipment to Ukraine

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has financed delivery of advanced gas equipment worth nearly €7.6 million to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) for the restoration of damaged and de-occupied facilities.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It was established to provide financial support for repairing critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to keep the energy sector functioning.

The GTSOU, which provides transportation of natural gas to consumers in Ukraine and in countries of the European Union, will receive five automatic gas distribution stations (AGDS) with a capacity of 5,000 m3/h. These AGDSs, sourced from leading European manufacturers, will play a vital role in the restoration of damaged gas transportation facilities, particularly in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. In addition, their advanced automation features will significantly improve the efficiency and safety of GTSOU’s operations.

