Uncover A Promising Reunion Within The Pages of "The Reading of the Will"
Nwanganga Shields pens a narrative about six siblings coming together as adults after spending many years growing up apart in different places.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is nothing better than a family's love. Nwanganga Shields' third novel, The Reading of the Will, is a tale that tackles different emotions of betrayal, greed, and the willingness to bring the family as one. The story centers around the six children's mother, Nkechi, passing away, and the siblings reuniting as adults.
Mihir Shah from The US Review of Books gave a review for The Reading of the Will, "a product that is both entertaining and insightful, making for a meaningful read." The Reading of the Will is ideal for readers who care deeply about family and who want to be inspired by the idea that even death may unite them all and make them whole.
Nwanganga Shields was born in Arochukwu, Nigeria. Shields got a consulting job at the World Bank in 1991. She then found her passion in writing and hopes every ready who comes across it will like it. "Word-of-mouth is crucial for any author to succeed." Shields say. Nwanganga urges individuals to leave reviews of her book wherever they can, as it would help and is greatly appreciated.
Learn more about The Reading of the Will on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other worldwide digital bookstores! Readers who want to delve more into the book and author can visit her website at https://ngshields.com/.
