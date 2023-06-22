Submit Release
Nasdaq Announces Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

All 11 Nominated Directors Elected

Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
  • Steven D. Black, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
  • Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
  • Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO-Elect, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
  • Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

  • The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;
  • An advisory vote to conduct future advisory votes on the company’s executive compensation every year; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requiring the positions of Chair of the Board and CEO to be held by different individuals.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts:

Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
William.Briganti@Nasdaq.com

Nick Eghtessad
+1.929.996.8894
Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Primary Logo

