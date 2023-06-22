Sales of Video Game Themed Toys Outpacing the Overall Market in Canada, Reports Circana

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Circana, formerly The NPD Group and IRI, sales of toys based on video game properties are outpacing the overall toy industry in Canada. From January through May 2023, video game themed toys have increased by 18%, while the overall toy industry has declined by 6%. When compared to 2019, video game themed toys sales have grown nearly threefold (180%) compared to the total toy industry, which grew 31% during the period.

“Video games content is something the broader entertainment industry has continued to leverage over the last few years,” said Jeff Bowes, Canadian toy industry analyst at Circana. “The recent Super Mario movie release has contributed to the significant growth in video game themed toys this spring, however, other properties such as Minecraft, Roblox, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Pokémon have also contributed to the categories stellar performance since 2019.”

Top Growing Video Game Themed Toy

Properties Since 2019

1. Pokémon 2. Nintendo 3. Minecraft 4. LEGO Minecraft 5. LEGO Super Mario Brothers

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Canada Toys, YTD through May 2023

“The future slate of movie releases based on video games properties is strong, and includes Minecraft, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Collectively, these properties will continue to positively benefit the toy industry. While the overall toy industry continues to battle headwinds, we can expect the support of movie releases to bolster sales of video game themed toys in the years to come,” said Bowes.

