The Adventurous Murder Mystery by Rick Kauffman – Exiled: The Life and Times of Kevin Jamison

Rick Kauffman comes back with the release of his third and latest book, Exiled: The Life and Times of Kevin Jamison, in which he tells the tale of the middle-aged protagonist Kevin Jamison, a character who prefers the life of solitude over the interactions of a community.
The book focuses on the life of Kevin as he goes through the journey of self-exile and his reconnection with society as he is accused of a crime he didn’t commit. The support he gets from the people around him he considers family — who have been looking after him from afar during his isolated years — and the ones he meets anew
Kevin, getting a letter to serve on the front lines for the military of the United States of America, decides to disappear from the lives of his loved ones into the backwater valleys and coverage of the Sawtooth Mountains, Idaho. Coming back after no less than thirty years, Kevin finds himself helping complete strangers that he soon grows to care for and love. The process of reconnecting with people becomes easier as he gets support from them at his toughest times —being a suspect for the rape and murder of his ex-fiancé, whose death he had only heard about during his time away.
Kauffman was inspired to write this book by the experiences he had with his childhood friend, John. Their lifelong friendship and the adventures they had inspired some of the scenes in the book. He dedicates the book itself to his friend in a show of remembrance, as John passed away thirty years ago and left a hollow in the lives of those around him in his wake.
The book emphasizes the importance of human connections and how innate they are. We see this when, even in his isolation, Kevin didn’t lose his kind nature and helped Patricia Anne Albertson —the injured woman he took in— in her time of need, while in turn she helped him the most in his struggle to prove himself innocent. Exile is a perfect balance of adventure, courthouse drama, and a murder mystery that keeps the readers on the edge of their seats with suspense.
Rick Kauffman himself belongs to the state of Idaho, where he met his friend John Tischendorf and became friends with him for the next however many years they had together. He is known to be a fantasy fiction writer, with his first and second books, The Glimmers of Darkness and A Muse in Muir Woods, changing up his style a bit, he challenged himself with the new genre of writing and excelled at it by giving us memorable characters and a story so well written that getting distracted by it is an impossibility of its own.
