WITNESS A CLASH OF COSMIC DOMINANCE IN DARIN GRAVES’ LATEST SCIENCE FICTION MASTERPIECE “2112”
Author Darin Graves returns to lure readers into a futuristic alternate reality of a leviathan regime and galactic combatETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking inspiration from Neal Peart and Canadian rock band Rush’s overture, 2112, author Darin Graves transforms the musical piece into a revolutionary dystopian world in his recent novel of the same title, forging a visceral and spellbinding experience for his readers and the song’s enthusiasts alike.
The nine-chapter book chronicles the unfolding circumstances of a planet regulated by a governing body called the Priests of the Temple of Syrinx. After wiping out the prior commanders and bolstering territory for the new order through galactic bloodshed, the Priests kees the remaining populace under tight leashes. Apart from art created by the new authority, all forms of individual art are prohibited and punishable by law. Shoved to the edge, mankind is left with the option to either fight to the death or submit their lives.
Darin Graves' masterful way with words is apparent in his intricate and gripping narration of the story’s premise. By utilizing elements of screenplay and novel writing, he distinctively fleshes out every point of the plot, offering an engaging and engrossing reimagination.
Readers who delight in short yet captivating space fantasy will surely be hooked on this book, packed with ample touches of action, angst, and thrill. While fans of the song may find themselves enthralled with this vivid adaptation.
Indulge in this riveting futuristic odyssey. Get a copy of Darin Graves’ 2112, available in paperback, and digital format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book depositories worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other