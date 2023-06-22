Shoprite Supermarket's New Long-Term Lease Sets the Stage for New City Center Renovation and Transformation

Rendering of Proposed Renovation at New City Center

A new long-term lease has been signed with Shoprite at New City Center in Rockland County. The center will be renovated and modernized

NEW CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- K/BTF New City LLC is pleased to announce the modernization of New City Center, located at 66 N. Main Street, New City, NY 10956. A new long-term lease has been signed with Shoprite, a leading supermarket chain, to transform their 55,900 square foot store into a state-of-the-art shopping destination. This upgrade aims to cater to evolving shopping trends and provide an enhanced experience for customers. "We are excited about the future of our New City store and look forward to upgrading the shopping experience for our customers," said Larry Inserra of Inserra Supermarkets, who operates 25 stores in New York and New Jersey.Clarkstown Town Supervisor, George Hoehmann, shared his delight regarding the lease agreement, stating, "I am delighted that Inserra and KABR/BTF have reached a long-term lease agreement to continue to operate the ShopRite Supermarket on Main Street in New City. Shoprite New City will remain an anchor in the soon-to-be revitalized New City Shopping Center, providing an important amenity and shopping destination to the residents of New City and Clarkstown. This long-term certainty will allow Shoprite to invest in significant upgrades and renovations to their existing store."The modernization efforts extend beyond Shoprite, encompassing a comprehensive renovation of the approximately 125,000 square foot shopping center. These enhancements will elevate the retail experience for the community, creating a vibrant town center that features a diverse tenant mix of national and regional operators.Situated in the central business district of the Town of Clarkstown, New City Center Shopping Center is conveniently located on Congers Road and Main Street, just off NYS Route 304. Its prime location makes it easily accessible to residents and visitors alike. Kenneth Schuckman and Jessica Vilmenay of Schuckman Realty will serve as representatives for the center, assisting with the leasing of available retail spaces.New City, with a population of 34,135 and median household income of $151,931 (2020 census), is a dynamic suburban community within Rockland County, boasting a population of 338,339, making it the third-most densely populated county in New York, outside of New York City. As the government center of Rockland County, New City houses essential offices, including the Rockland County courthouse, county clerk, sheriff's department, department of corrections, and highway department.For leasing information, interested parties can contact Jessica Vilmenay, Associate RE Broker, at jessica@schuckmanrealty.com, or Kenneth Schuckman, RE Broker, at ken@schuckmanrealty.com. Alternatively, prospective leases can call Schuckman Realty at 516-496-8888.**Keywords:** New City Center, Shoprite, supermarket, modernization, retail experience, Rockland County, New York, shopping center, leasing, KABR Group, BTF Capital, Schuckman Realty, commercial real estate, vibrant town center

