Global Rolling Papers Market Value to Maximize by US$ 1,185.5 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% from Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

During the assessment period, the market is expected to witness an increase in sales driven by the growing popularity of roll-your-own smoking. Factors such as the rising trend of smoking rolled cigarettes and the increasing number of states legalizing recreational cannabis are anticipated to fuel the demand for rolling papers.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, DEL, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the FMI market survey report, the net worth of the total Rolling Papers sold in 2022 was around US$ 678.8 million. Further, analysis of the market reveals the sales of rolling papers are estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next ten years. By the end of this forecast period in 2033, the global rolling papers market value is expected to reach around US$ 1,185.5 million.



Smoking tobacco is a growing trend around the world even though there are numerous negative impacts of smoking tobacco and any other substances. Since the late seventeenth century, young people have continued to use rolling papers as a preferred method of preparing their cigarettes.

The proliferation of e-commerce or online retail websites listing tobacco and associated products has contributed to the expansion of the cigarette paper market. Likewise, the influence of social media and the propagation of cross-cultural trends therein have augmented the popularity and consumer base for cigarette rolling papers.

The most important factor driving the sales of cigarette rolling papers has been identified as the rise in people's disposable income and spending capacity. Besides, helping in avoiding stress, tobacco is considered a luxury item which has substantially increased the smoker population driving the demand for rolling papers further.

Pubs that have designated smoking areas have built up a sizable consumer base in many cities indirectly augmenting the income potential of market players. However, the main obstacle to the expansion of this market sector is the government's strict rules on smoking and the prohibition of tobacco products. Nevertheless, it maintains its market share as many people are getting lured toward it for relaxation.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The total consumption of rolling papers in North America generated 18.6% global revenue share back in the year 2022. On the other hand, the revenue share of Europe was figured out to be around 23% that year.

In comparison to different countries, the United States leads the global market and held a market share of 16.9% in 2022.

Japan follows the United States in production and supply of rolling papers and it generated a global revenue share of 10.9% in 2022.

The demand for rolling papers in China and India is anticipated to grow at the high rates of 5.8% and 6.6% respectively through 2033.

As per FMI, the hemp material type segment accounted for almost 59.9% of the total market share in 2022. This segment is projected to retain its dominance through the forecast years with sales expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2033.



Competitive Landscape:

Many leading market players are engaged in promotional efforts to draw in their target consumers of rolling papers in their area of operation. In the present years, they have mostly resorted to electronic channels of marketing and sales to serve a wider consumer base.

Prominent rolling paper producers are looking for some extra features to attract customers' attention and improve brand value in such a highly competitive market. As an example, the carefully formulated Aarogyam Herbal Relax Cigarette provides health advantages and is affordable as well for a great mass of people.

Major Players:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Delfort Group AG

Republic Technologies

Richer Paper Co., Ltd.

Snail Custom Rolling Papers

Moondust Paper Private Limited

Miquel y Costas

JOB de Jean Bardou

Devambez

Recon Inc.

Nippon Paper Papylia

Others

Key Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Flax

Sisal

Hemp

Rice Straw

Other Material Types (Esparto, etc.)



By Weight Basis:

Up to 10 gsm

10 gsm to 25 gsm

25 gsm & Above



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis By Material Type, 2018 to 2022

