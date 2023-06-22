GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
This guidance provides recommendations for industry and review staff on the formal dispute resolution and administrative hearings procedures for resolving scientific and/or medical disputes between the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and requestors and sponsors of drugs that will be subject to a final administrative order (final order) under section 505G of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act)(21 U.S.C. 355h). The drugs that this guidance covers are nonprescription drugs without approved new drug applications, which are governed by the provisions of section 505G (hereafter referred to as over-the-counter (OTC) monograph drugs Specifically, this guidance describes the CDER formal dispute resolution (FDR) procedures for eligible requestors or sponsors that wish to appeal a scientific and/or medical issue related to a final order. This guidance also outlines the procedures for an administrative hearing (hearing) related to a final order. Finally, this guidance describes the procedures for consolidated proceedings for FDR and hearings to resolve scientific and/or medical disputes related to final orders.