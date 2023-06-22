Neurorehabilitation Market Surpasses $2.4 Billion by 2030, Unleashing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 Onwards

United States Neurorehabilitation Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving field of neurorehabilitation, the market has shown remarkable growth and potential. Building on its success, the neurorehabilitation market experienced significant expansion in recent years. In 2020, the market size reached an impressive valuation of $1,097.69 million. However, this is just the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Looking ahead to the future, the neurorehabilitation market is poised for even greater achievements. Projections indicate that by 2030, the market is expected to surge to an astonishing $2,451.25 million. This remarkable growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030, demonstrating the robust and sustained progress anticipated in the industry.

These figures are not only reflective of the market's financial success but also its profound impact on individuals and communities. Neurorehabilitation plays a vital role in improving the quality of life for individuals with neurological disorders or injuries, enabling them to regain lost functions and enhance their overall well-being. The driving force behind this market growth lies in several factors. Advancements in technology, such as virtual reality, robotics, and neurostimulator, have revolutionized the neurorehabilitation landscape. These innovative approaches offer new possibilities for personalized and effective therapies, facilitating the recovery process for patients.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10826

Key Market Players

1. Bionik Laboratories

2. BioScience Managers

3. Bioventus

4. DIH (Hocoma AG)

5. Ekso Bionics Holdings

6. Eodyne

7. Neofect

8. Neuro Rehab VR

9. Reha Technology AG

10. ReWalk Robotics

𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞: 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Introduction Neurorehabilitation is a rapidly growing field that focuses on the rehabilitation and restoration of neurological functions in individuals with various conditions, including brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and more. This comprehensive market report delves into the various aspects of the neurorehabilitation market, including types of devices, applications, and end users.

2. Market Segmentation

2.1 By Type The neurorehabilitation market can be categorized into the following types of devices:

2.1.1 Neuro-Robotic Devices Neuro-robotic devices are advanced technological tools that assist patients in performing therapeutic exercises. These devices incorporate robotics and artificial intelligence to provide precise and tailored rehabilitation programs.

2.1.2 Non-Invasive Stimulators Non-invasive stimulators are devices that use electrical or magnetic stimulation to activate specific areas of the brain or nerves, aiding in the restoration of neural functions.

2.1.3 Brain-Computer Interfaces Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) establish a direct communication pathway between the brain and external devices. BCIs assist in neurorehabilitation by interpreting brain signals and translating them into commands for controlling external devices.

2.2 By Application The neurorehabilitation market finds application in various neurological conditions, including:

2.2.1 Brain Stroke Neurorehabilitation plays a crucial role in the recovery and rehabilitation of patients who have experienced a stroke. It focuses on improving mobility, speech, and cognitive functions through targeted therapies and interventions.

2.2.2 Parkinson's Disease Individuals with Parkinson's disease often experience movement-related impairments. Neurorehabilitation aims to improve motor skills, balance, and overall quality of life for Parkinson's patients through specialized interventions and exercises.

2.2.3 Multiple Sclerosis Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Neurorehabilitation strategies help manage symptoms, optimize mobility, and enhance daily functioning for individuals with MS.

2.2.4 Spinal Cord Injury Neurorehabilitation plays a critical role in spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It focuses on restoring functions, improving mobility, and enhancing independence through a combination of physical therapies, assistive devices, and innovative interventions.

2.2.5 Traumatic Brain Injury Traumatic brain injury (TBI) rehabilitation aims to restore cognitive, physical, and emotional functions in individuals who have experienced a severe head injury. Neurorehabilitation interventions help improve cognitive abilities, motor skills, and overall functional outcomes.

2.2.6 Cerebral Palsy Cerebral palsy is a group of permanent movement disorders that appear in early childhood. Neurorehabilitation interventions for cerebral palsy include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and assistive devices to enhance motor functions and improve the quality of life.

2.2.7 Others The neurorehabilitation market extends its applications to various other neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, traumatic spinal cord injury, and more.

2.3 By End User The neurorehabilitation market serves the following end users:

2.3.1 Rehabilitation Centers Specialized rehabilitation centers provide comprehensive neurorehabilitation services, including assessments, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing care for patients with neurological conditions.

2.3.2 Hospitals Hospitals offer neurorehabilitation services as part of their multidisciplinary approach to patient care. They provide acute rehabilitation and post-acute care for individuals with neurological conditions.

2.3.3 Clinics Neurorehabilitation clinics focus specifically on providing rehabilitation services to individuals with neurological disorders.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (181 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neurorehabilitation-market/purchase-options