Breast Pump Market Overview 2023: Growth, and Forecast Research Report to 2028

The global breast pump market is driven by the rising awareness about the product benefits and the rapidly growing working women population.

BROOKLYN, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Breast Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global breast pump market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the breast pump market?

The global breast pump market size reached US$ 905.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,382.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% during 2023-2028.

A breast pump is a mechanical device designed to extract breast milk from lactating women. It consists of a flange that fits over the breast, creating a seal, and a motor or manual mechanism that creates suction to extract milk. It stimulates the sucking action of a nursing baby, allowing breastfeeding women to express and collect breast milk for various purposes. It is available in different types, including manual pumps operated by hand, electric pumps powered by batteries or electricity, and hospital-grade pumps used in medical settings. It offers lactating women the flexibility to pump and store breast milk for later use, enabling them to continue providing their infants with the benefits of breast milk even when they are away or unable to breastfeed directly. It plays a crucial role in supporting breastfeeding mothers, aiding in milk supply maintenance, relieving engorgement, and facilitating milk expression for preterm infants.

Current Trends Shaping the Breast Pump Market

At present, the increasing emphasis on the benefits of breastfeeding and the recognition of breast milk as the optimal nutrition for infants represents one of the major factors driving the demand for breast pumps. In addition, governing agencies, healthcare organizations, and advocacy groups of various countries are actively promoting and supporting breastfeeding, encouraging mothers to utilize breast pumps to establish and maintain their milk supply. Moreover, the rising number of working women and the growing trend of dual-income households are catalyzing the demand for breast pumps. Additionally, technological advancements are leading to the development of more efficient and user-friendly breast pump models, which are bolstering the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Closed System Breast Pump

Open System Breast Pump

Technology Insights:

Battey-Powered Breast Pump

Electric Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Application Insights:

Hospital

Personal Care

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Philips Avent,

Pigeon Corporation,

Medela AG,

Ameda Inc

Hygeia Medical Group II.

