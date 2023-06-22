Adamas One Enters into a Letter of Intent with Renowned Digital Agency Neon Flux to Manage Branding and Marketing, E-Commerce, and Fulfillment for its Luxury Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Business

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (Nasdaq: JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, today announces it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with well-respected, Miami-based digital agency Neon Flux to oversee its branding, marketing, e-commerce, and fulfillment for Elle Jolie, the Company’s luxury jewelry retail business.



Neon Flux has developed an impressive and varied array of high-end and well-known clients for which it has produced high impact programs and measurable results. Brands include The W Hotel chain, LVMH, Luxury Brand Partners, Nordstrom, Volcom, Macy’s, Vans, IKEA, Merck, Bacardi, and Walgreens. Recently, the agency partnered with Serious Skin Care -- owned by Jennifer Flavin Stallone -- on direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Under the Neon Flux program, Serious Skin Care accelerated revenues by 1900% from $100,000/month to $2 million/month in 90 days and grew subscribers by 1600%.

Adamas One CEO Jay Grdina comments, “Partnering with a well-regarded agency like Neon Flux for our direct-to-consumer initiatives, including managing our e-commerce platform, ElleJoile.com, and the handling of our pick-and-pack fulfillment is an important strategic move that streamlines our marketing, branding, and distribution to a single source that has repeatedly proven to be successful in multiple verticals. We continue to carefully assemble our resources to ensure that our marketing and distribution is as high-quality and forward-thinking as we believe our lab-grown diamond offering to be. We look forward to announcing Neon Flux’s progress both in creating our infrastructure and helping to generate revenue.”

About Adamas One Corp

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

