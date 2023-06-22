data.world Launches Data Governance Application with Generative AI to Boost Data Team Productivity and Accelerate the Responsible Use of Data for AI

Eureka™ Bots power automations that increase data governance team productivity up to 59%, speeding the availability of governed data for both human and machine use

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world today launched new automations and automation-driven workflows to dramatically accelerate the delivery of governed data across enterprise teams. The announcement introduces the third class of AI-driven bots on the data.world Data Catalog Platform. The data governance-focused Eureka™ Bots join the data discovery-focused Archie Bots and DataOps-focused BB Bots to address the most pressing challenges to working effectively with data, automating data management processes, and delivering governed data for AI.



AI initiatives have intensified the workloads of data governance teams with an emphasis on data privacy, data security, and the accurate use of data. Governance is no longer a choice, but a requirement for both data consumers and responsible AI. data.world’s inclusion of Eureka™ Bots in both its standard Data Catalog Application and in the new premium Data Governance Application ensure that teams at every stage of data catalog adoption can utilize robust governance capabilities. With diverse governance automations, teams can elevate the focus of data governance teams from purely tactical program execution to strategic initiative leadership.

Foundational challenges like the security of personal identifiable information (PII) and compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA, threaten to stall data, analytics, and AI initiatives. Go-to-market timelines are slowed further by an overwhelming reliance (70%) on manual data governance, as found in a recent survey of enterprise data governance leaders conducted by data.world and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Unsurprisingly, nearly every data governance leader (96%) wants increased automation in their organization. But the complex requirements of data governance have made it difficult to adopt automations without a complex coding environment.

“Innovations in generative AI are designed to improve the complex work of knowledge workers like data governance professionals. A recent MIT study on generative AI saw that ChatGPT reduced skill inequalities, changed how users spent their time, and increased productivity by up to 59%,” said Juan Sequeda, head of AI Lab at data.world. “data.world bots integrate with generative AI and automation to deliver similar results through the data.world applications for data cataloging, DataOps, and data governance.”

Eureka™ Bots make it simple to address the most common and time-consuming tasks facing data governance teams. In the data.world Data Catalog standard edition and above, Eureka™ Bots automate single-step workflows into automations. With the new Data Governance Premium package, Eureka™ Bots are enabled to support automations with multi-step workflows and task management that incorporate a combination of human and machine decisions. Out-of-the-box automations include:

Simplify data access controls and remove friction for data consumers Metadata Enrichment: Streamline enrichment and free domain experts to focus on business value

Monitor metadata quality with automated scoring and reporting Metadata Freshness: Ensure definitions and glossaries are current with automated evaluations

Prioritize business-critical data by assigning dedicated stewards Query-Based Actions: Easily automate governance workflows with custom action-based rules

“As a creative agency working with global clients representing the world’s leading brands, data is subject to compliance, privacy, & security laws across a wide variety of countries. It is critical that we understand who is authorized to access information and how they are using it. Today, managing access to data involves interactions between individuals and teams through various mediums, communications that are by their nature hard to track, let alone audit,” said Vip Parmar, Global Head of Data Management at WPP. “The Data Governance application from data.world will help us streamline those processes through the data catalog while also making them fully auditable – greatly improving intelligence and productivity.”

To learn more about Data Governance Powered By Eureka Bots, join our digital event on July 13th to see the application in action and read our blog on how the Data Governance application was built for simplicity and flexibility .

About data.world

data.world is the data catalog platform. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, data governance, and DataOps. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500. Our company has sixty-two patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work eight years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

