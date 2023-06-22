Playwire Celebrates 20% Publisher Growth Amidst a Year of Milestones

Leading Provider of Revenue Optimization Tech for Publishers Sees Increasing Demand for Solutions to Monetize Websites, Mobile Apps and Desktop Applications

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playwire , a global technology company specializing in maximizing ad revenue for publishers and app developers, announced today that the company’s portfolio of publisher partners had grown 20% in the past year, along with 30% year-over-year increase in headcount underscoring company momentum.



Long-standing publishers working with Playwire include coolmathgames.com , androidauthority.com , and mathplayground.com , with new additions in the real estate sector like Redfin and Rent.com. Playwire’s Revenue Amplification Management Platform (RAMP) helps those publishers and hundreds of others monetize their websites, mobile apps, and desktop apps to surpass the revenue they can earn managing ads themselves or with other tech providers.

“Publishers of all sizes are facing an environment that presents unique challenges to their businesses at-large. Between the deprecation of cookies, multi-region privacy laws and winnowing marketing budgets, publishers are in need of the latest tools, technology and insights that can keep their businesses thriving,” said Anthony Berrena, Chief Revenue Officer at Playwire. “Our firm’s growth underscores the broad trends we are seeing in the market and a sign of publishers' need for guidance across a publishing landscape that is enduring a seismic shift, the likes of which haven’t been seen for nearly two decades.”

Since 2007, Playwire has helped publishers from more than a dozen countries maximize their ad revenue through a comprehensive set of ad tech products and services bundled together in their easy-to-navigate RAMP platform. Key components that make the platform unique are built-in machine learning and AI algorithms that maximize revenue by dynamically setting header bidding variables, price floors, refresh behavior, and more. RAMP also includes features built for transparency and publisher growth, like Advanced Yield Analytics, a pre-bundled Data Management Platform, and solutions for data monetization, creating a powerful platform to maximize publisher revenue across both display and video.

“The vast majority of programmatic technology that has been built to date has been designed for the demand side, and publishers have been at a disadvantage,” said Stacy Willis, SVP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Playwire. “Our expanding list of publisher partners and growing headcount in the past year underscore our commitment to supporting publishers as the heart of this thriving digital ecosystem.”

“Playwire’s analytics dashboard is the only one in the industry to combine revenue data with data from Google Analytics 4, which provides publishers the insights they need to drive their business forward,” Willis said. “As publishers lean into first-party data collection and take advantage of AI technology to drive more revenue, Playwire’s platform can deliver a 20% incremental lift or more, which can make a huge difference for publishers of every description.”

About Playwire

Playwire is dedicated to helping publishers and app developers accelerate their business by amplifying ad revenue and operating more efficiently. The company’s portfolio includes management of over 700 publisher properties, serving 70 billion impressions, and streaming more than 1.5 billion minutes of video each month. With ad monetization operations in more than a dozen countries, Playwire’s exclusive ad network publisher and partner relationships help brands to connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically.

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Playwire

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com