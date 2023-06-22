APTIM Ranks in ENR’s Top Three Hazardous Waste Contractors in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, La., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) has recognized APTIM as a leader in hazardous waste on the 2023 Top 400 Contractors list. The professional solutions firm is listed as number three in the Top 20 Hazardous Waste Contractors in the U.S. The ranking marks a climb from number four in the same category last year and reflects APTIM’s leadership in the research, development, design, and implementation of methods to treat hazardous wastes, including emerging contaminants like perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

In addition to the firm’s environmental remediation, munitions clearance, and nuclear decommissioning work, APTIM is the largest producer and supplier of bioremediation cultures in the U.S. environmental industry for in-situ remediation of chlorinated solvents and other contaminants in groundwater. These cultures are widely used across the U.S. and internationally. APTIM has provided laboratory support for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for more than three decades and is leading numerous Department of Defense research projects related to the fate and remediation of PFAS, or toxic “forever chemicals” that are found in consumer and manufactured goods.

“As a frontrunner in the environmental industry, APTIM sets an example across the country,” said APTIM Director of Operations for Environmental Remediation Tarek Ladaa. “By focusing on our clients and delivering science-based and cost-effective remedial solutions to protect their workers and communities, we continue to raise the standards of the industry and, therefore, the health and safety of built and natural environments around the world.”

APTIM’s laboratory and pilot plant facility in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is just one example of the company’s excellence in the field. The lab’s Biotechnology Development and Applications Group performs multimillion dollars a year on the research and development of solutions for emerging contaminants, such as perchlorate; traditional and insensitive munitions; 1,4-dioxane; N-Nitrosodimethylamine; and PFAS. The team evaluates and tests environmental technologies tailored to address clients’ site contaminants and environmental conditions. As a result, they have developed APTIM’s proprietary dechlorinating microbial consortium, SDC-9, and other bioremediation cultures that degrade chlorinated solvents and organic contaminants to harmless byproducts.

The Top 400 Contractors list, published annually in May, ranks the 400 largest U.S.-based general contractors on construction contracting-specific annual revenue. ENR performs annual surveys of its key segments and ranks companies engaged in general contracting, specialty contracting, engineering, architecture, environmental services, and other specialties. The rankings are divided into market categories with hazardous waste defined as “chemical and nuclear waste treatment, asbestos and lead abatement, etc.”

