CARET Announces Two New Additions to Executive Team

Joanna Trimble has joined the company as chief revenue officer of CARET and president of HotDocs, where she will oversee the company’s go to market functions and provide strategic leadership to the industry-leading document automation solution. Trimble brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience in both the legal and accounting industries, most recently as general manager at Thomson Reuters, Tax and Accounting Professionals. Prior to that, Trimble served as CRO at Kira and vice president of sales for small law firms at Practical Law Company and later Thomson Reuters.

“I’m excited to join the incredibly talented team at CARET to serve the evolving needs of legal and accounting professionals,” states Trimble. “These professional services firms have a tremendous impact on their clients and communities, and I’m energized by the company’s vision to make their lives easier with powerful technology and automation.”

Charlie Anderson has joined the company as head of partnerships with a responsibility to lead, grow and scale the channel and product partnership programs across the organization. Anderson brings more than a decade of experience in sales and partnership leadership in the small business tech space, most recently focused on accounting firms at Xero.

“Partnerships are critical in providing customers the breadth of offerings to empower their success in driving critical client outcomes,” states Anderson. “I look forward to working with the CARET team as well as our valued partners to continue raising the bar in delivering solutions that create space for legal and accounting professionals.”

“I’m thrilled to have such talented leaders join our leadership team,” states Keri Gohman, CEO, CARET. “Both Joanna and Charlie have the expertise, track record and passion to empower our teams to further accelerate our growth and development of critical solutions for professional services firms.”

About CARET

CARET, formerly AbacusNext, brings the latest in technology and automation to more than 10,000 legal and accounting firms, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET harnesses powerful and secure practice management, document automation and payment processing platforms to take firms, professionals and their clients further. To learn more, visit GetCARET.com.

