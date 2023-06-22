E-Commerce Warehouse Market Expected to Touch $832.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by 8.4% CAGR Growth | AMR

E-Commerce Warehouse Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “E-Commerce Warehouse Market Size" was valued at $158.38 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $832.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by North America, LAMEA, and Europe. Whereas Europe is expected to witness growth at the highest rate in the global market during the forecast period.

E-commerce warehousing refers to the physical storage and management of products or goods that are bought and sold online. It involves the receipt, storage, and handling of inventory in a warehouse facility specifically designed for e-commerce operations. E-commerce warehousing market is a crucial component of the online retail supply chain, enabling businesses to store their products in a centralized location and fulfill customer orders in an efficient and timely manner.

E-commerce warehouses are typically equipped with specialized features to accommodate unique requirements of online retail, such as order picking and packing, inventory management systems, and integration with e-commerce platforms. These warehouses may be owned and operated by the e-commerce businesses themselves or by third-party logistics providers (3PLs) that offer warehousing and fulfillment services to multiple online retailers.

The major factors impacting the growth of the market include rapid growth of online shopping, increase in adoption of automation and robotics, and surge in e-commerce industry in the developing countries. In addition, the market growth is affected by increase in complexity of supply chain management and rise in cost of real estate. Furthermore, integration of sustainability initiatives into warehouse operations, and adoption of omnichannel fulfillment strategies which offer lucrative opportunities for the e-commerce market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales in the U.S. increased by more than 32% in 2020, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge in online shopping has created a need for larger and more advanced e-commerce warehouses that can handle the increased volume of orders.

The increase in popularity of e-commerce has been a significant growth driver in the e-commerce warehouse market. As more consumers turn to online shopping, e-commerce companies require more warehouse space and advanced technologies to store and fulfill orders. In the current scenario, online retailers have experienced significant growth due to the increase in popularity of e-commerce. As it has expanded its product offerings and increased its customer base, it has required more warehouse space to store and fulfill orders. In response to this demand, companies have invested heavily in its warehouse operations, including the adoption of advanced technologies such as automation and robotics.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.

FEDEX

SHIPNETWORK

SHIPBOB

DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP

RED STAG FULFILLMENT

SHOPIFY INC.

SHIPMONK

KENCO

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By business type, the B2B segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By component, the software segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By product, the electronics segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

