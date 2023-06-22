Disposable Syringes Market to Surge to $8,113.7 Million by 2026 with a Strong CAGR of 5.1%

United States Disposable Syringes Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for disposable syringes experienced significant growth over the past decade. In 2018, it recorded a remarkable value of $5,450 million, and the projections indicate that this figure will continue to rise substantially in the coming years. By 2026, it is expected to reach an impressive milestone of $8,113.7 million, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

This consistent growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for disposable syringes, which are designed for single-use purposes to ensure hygiene and prevent the transmission of infections. These syringes offer several advantages over reusable counterparts, such as convenience, safety, and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

A disposable syringe is a medical instrument designed for single-use and discarded after use. It consists of a sterile cylindrical body with a thin, hollow needle at one end. This device serves as a pump, enabling the withdrawal of therapeutic liquid formulations from vials and delivering them into a patient's bloodstream. Syringes are also utilized for extracting fluids from the body, such as blood samples.

The disposable syringe market offers various types of syringes, including conventional disposable syringes and safety disposable syringes. These two types differ in terms of their mechanisms. Safety disposable syringes incorporate safety features into their design, such as a sheath that covers the needle or a retractable needle that withdraws into the barrel after injection. These safety mechanisms are implemented to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries and enhance overall safety for healthcare professionals and patients.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

2. VITA NEEDLE COMPANY

3. TERUMO CORPORATION

4. RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES

5. HENKE-SASS WOLF

6. NOVO NORDISK A/S

7. CARDINAL HEALTH

8. BECTON

9. DICKINSON AND COMPANY

10. NIPRO MEDICAL

11. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬:

1. Conventional Disposable Syringes: This category includes standard disposable syringes that are widely used for various medical procedures. They are designed for single-use and are discarded after each use. Conventional disposable syringes are available in different sizes and capacities to cater to different dosage requirements.

2. Safety Disposable Syringes: Safety disposable syringes are specifically designed to enhance safety during medical injections. These syringes incorporate built-in safety mechanisms to prevent needlestick injuries and accidental contamination. Common safety features include needle shields or sheaths that cover the needle after use, or retractable needles that retract into the syringe barrel to eliminate the risk of accidental pricks.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬:

1. Immunization Injections: Disposable syringes play a crucial role in immunization programs worldwide. They are extensively used for administering vaccines to individuals, ensuring precise dosage delivery and maintaining hygiene standards. Immunization injections are a vital aspect of preventive healthcare, preventing the spread of infectious diseases and protecting populations.

2. Therapeutic Injections: Disposable syringes are widely employed for therapeutic injections, delivering various medications, fluids, or solutions directly into the patient's bloodstream or specific body tissues. Therapeutic injections encompass a broad range of medical treatments, including administering medications, delivering intravenous fluids, hormone therapy, pain management, and many other therapeutic interventions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. North America:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

North America is a significant market for disposable syringes. The United States, Canada, and Mexico contribute to the region's market growth. Factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, robust regulatory framework, and increasing awareness about safe medical practices drive the demand for disposable syringes in this region. Additionally, immunization programs, therapeutic injections, and the prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to the market's growth in North America.

2. 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Europe is another prominent market for disposable syringes. Countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and other European nations play a vital role in the market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and a focus on infection control and patient safety. The demand for disposable syringes in Europe is driven by immunization campaigns, therapeutic injections, and the need for efficient healthcare delivery systems.

3. 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific represents a rapidly growing market for disposable syringes. Japan, China, India, and other countries in the region contribute significantly to the market's expansion. Factors such as a large population, increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness about healthcare-associated infections, and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and accessibility drive the demand for disposable syringes. The growing immunization programs, therapeutic interventions, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases also contribute to market growth in Asia-Pacific.

4. 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀:

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

LAMEA represents an emerging market for disposable syringes. Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the region contribute to the market's growth. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about infection control measures, and expanding access to healthcare services drive the demand for disposable syringes in LAMEA. The region's focus on immunization programs, therapeutic injections, and the management of chronic diseases also contribute to market expansion.

