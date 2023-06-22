IUCT-Oncopole and Cell-Easy sign a MOU to accelerate cancer patient access to advanced cell-based therapy
IUCT-Oncopole and Cell-Easy announced the signing of a MOU to enhance their strategic collaborative relationship and access to advanced cell-based therapies.
This partnership will benefit cancer patients as it will streamline the clinical trial process along with quasi on-site manufacturing of the medicine products, making it more efficient and less costly”TOULOUSE, FRANCE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IUCT-Oncopole and Cell-Easy SAS (Cell-Easy) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance their strategic collaborative relationship and open access to advanced cell-based therapies. This partnership aims to drive innovation in public health and improve access to promising new cancer therapies for patients.
— Pr Jean-Pierre Delord, Director General of the Oncopole
By collaborating with Cell-Easy, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and production of cutting-edge cell and gene therapy products, IUCT-Oncopole is taking a significant step forward in their commitment to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes. “This partnership is set to drastically improve innovation in the field of cancer treatment, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on patients' lives.” says Pr Jean-Pierre Delord, Director General of the Oncopole.
The new "consortium" and their multi-disciplinary teams offers a strategic advantage for Biotechs/Pharmas looking to expedite the implementation of innovative clinical studies. The geographical proximity of the partners adds to the ease of collaboration and ensures seamless communication throughout the project. This makes the consortium an ideal ally for companies in the Biotech/Pharma industry seeking to accelerate the pace of their research and development efforts. The consortium's services will include clinical trial design, patient recruitment, site selection, project management, development, and manufacturing of Advanced Therapies Medicine Products (ATMP) along with regulatory compliance. By working together, partners can offer their clients a comprehensive range of services tailored to their specific needs.
"This partnership will greatly benefit cancer patients, as it will streamline the clinical trial process along with quasi on-site manufacturing of the medicine products, making it more efficient, and less costly," says Pr Jean-Pierre Delord. “We are particularly proud to partner with such renowned entities. Beyond offering our expertise in GMP manufacturing, Quality Assurance, and Regulatory compliance; we are adding a comprehensive range of services tailored to their specific needs” says Guillaume Costecalde, Co-Founder and President of Cell-Easy.
About IUCT-Oncopole
The IUCT-Oncopole, a cancer care, research and training center in Toulouse, combines the expertise of 1,800 professionals on a single site labeled "Comprehensive Cancer Center". It combines several state-of-the-art clinical facilities for the treatment of cancer with a world-class research infrastructure, on an integrated campus that brings together public and private stakeholders, including industrial partners. The IUCT-Oncopole, which includes Oncopole Claudius Regaud and several teams from the Toulouse University Hospital (CHU), treats more than 10,000 new patients every year, and more than one in eight patients is enrolled in clinical studies.
About the Toulouse University Hospital
The oncology activity of the Toulouse University Hospital is organized around the Federation of Oncology in order to structure and develop transversal projects and to innovate and achieve excellence in oncology.
Among the 300 physicians with clinical activities contributing to the treatment of cancer, 100 practitioners have research activities in this field, including 23 teacher-researchers and 51 university hospitalists.
The cancer care public offer in Toulouse is spread over three hospital sites : IUCT-Oncopole, IUCT-Rangueil-Larrey and IUCT-Purpan.
It’s organized in close partnership with Claudius Regaud Institute, avoiding overlaps, and promotes a multidisciplinary and coordinated approach to cancer care and research.
About Cell-Easy
Cell-Easy is a trusted partner for biotech and pharma companies looking to develop innovative cell and gene therapies. With years of experience and expertise, Cell-Easy offers a complete range of contract development and manufacturing services, helping companies bridge the gap between preclinical and clinical development and up to commercial stage.
Cell-Easy's services include customized process development, process scale-up, cGMP manufacturing, and unique analytical services for immune cells (natural or genetically engineered T, NK cells) and adult stem cells (MSCs, iPSCs, and Secretoms) in the Immuno-Oncology and Regenerative Medicine fields.
In addition to a competitive cost-structure, Cell-Easy value offerings spans from scientific knowledge, regulatory expertise, operational agility, and end-to-end project support.
