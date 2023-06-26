VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in PS Fertility to Better Understand Male Fertility

Company discovered a sperm binding factor that directly relates and determines likelihood of fertilization

Our at-home kit and novel tests will provide information on how likely sperm can fertilize an egg and thus provide new fertility information to couples. ” — Dr. Jeffrey Lysiak, PS Fertility, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in PS Fertility. Charlottesville, Va.-based PS Fertility is focused on improving information on male fertility. PS Fertility will use this investment to continue their research in the fertility industry.

Male infertility represents almost half of all infertility problems; however, the male side of infertility remains a mystery in the medical field. The traditional semen analysis of sperm count, shape and mobility has been used for the last fifty years and is an unreliable measure of whether a sperm can successfully fertilize an egg. PS Fertility has developed the first-ever PS expression kit which innovatively combines a PS diagnostic test with a functional fusion test to tell couples how likely fertilization is without ever having to visit a doctor's office.

“Recent research has provided new information on how sperm and egg fuse and could have major implications for couples battling infertility. Our at-home kit and novel tests will provide information on how likely sperm can fertilize an egg and thus provide new fertility information to couples,” says Dr. Jeffrey Lysiak, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder. “We are happy we can provide couples with knowledge and insight into their chances of fertility before spending thousands on IUI and IVF. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment for helping continue our growth.”

With an at-home kit sent to patient’s houses, they are able to provide samples privately and conveniently. The test samples are sent to PS Fertility’s lab for testing using state-of-the-art technology. PS Fertility tests for a specific biomarker on the sperm called Phosphatidylserine (PS), which helps identify and measure the functionality of the sperm and helps determine the degree of sperm-egg fusion. Test results are available within two weeks of sharing the sample and PS Fertility provides access to genetic counselors who are ready to help interpret the results and support the couple.

“The PS Fertility team is making scientific breakthroughs in the male fertility market. Fertility can be a huge and expensive challenge for couples and they are working to find solutions to help,” says Alex Euler, VIPC Senior Investment Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “Their scientific discoveries are reshapingthe understanding of how fertilization occurs and how to better understand it. VIPC Virginia Venture Partners is excited to contribute to their success and see their growth.”

VIPC’s investment in PS Fertility draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About PS Fertility

PS Fertility Inc is a medical diagnostic laboratory headquartered in Charlottesville, VA and focused on revolutionizing the male fertility market through a breakthrough scientific discovery in reproductive sciences. For more information, visit https://psfertility.com/

About Virginia Venture Partners Virginia Venture Partners: VVP is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) : Connecting innovators with opportunities | As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

