Resilinc and Public Spend Forum Collaborate to Bring Best-in-Class Market Intelligence and Supply Chain Visibility to Government Agencies

Partnership Provides Deep Insights into Government Suppliers and Global Supply Chains

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, CA & WASHINGTON, D.C., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company today announced a partnership with Public Spend Forum (PSF), a leading AI-powered platform and advisory firm for deep market, tech and supplier intelligence focused on the public sector. Through this alliance, Public Spend Forum will leverage Resilinc’s supply chain risk data and solutions including its supplier database, supplier risk assessments, and global event monitoring to deliver market and supply chain intelligence and actionable insights to public sector clients.

“From raw material constraints and geopolitical concerns to supply chain legislation like the CHIPS Act and UFLPA, it has been a tremendously challenging time, with both public and private sector companies operating in an increasingly disruptive environment,” said Peter Guinto, Resilinc’s President of Department of Defense, Federal & Government Business. “It’s important to know exactly where all of your parts originate at each touchpoint of your supply chain, and this is especially critical for government agencies in the name of national security. We're happy to partner with Public Spend Forum to provide these agencies unrivaled commercial supply chain and market intelligence tools.”

This partnership aims to accelerate innovation and supply chain visibility by helping public sector organizations discover and qualify the best suppliers and solutions in the market. This visibility is crucial considering the increased disruptions stemming from unseen risk deep in the supply chain. Resilinc brings 13 years of global supply chain mapping data, with millions of suppliers and sites mapped down to the part and raw material level; its RiskShield solution reveals, quantifies, and centralizes risk for superior supplier intelligence, while its EventWatchAI offers 24/7 risk event monitoring across 104 million sources. Public Spend Forum brings comprehensive ecosystem data across more than 3 million suppliers, venture capital firms, R&D labs, and tech markets. PSF’s leading ontology mapping and matching tools enable deep visibility into technology and market trends, and supplier capabilities.

“To find the best solutions and companies while managing, government needs to be able to rapidly understand what’s happening in a market or a supply chain at any given time,” said Raj Sharma, Public Spend Forum’s Founder and CEO. “Resilinc’s leading supply chain mapping and visibility tools provide our customers a comprehensive suite of data and tools to manage with confidence.”

By combining Resilinc and Public Spend Forum’s market and supply chain datasets, along with decades of supply chain and market domain expertise, they're able to better support the mission of the government to minimize disruption and assure secure supply chains.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

About Public Spend Forum

Public Spend Forum is an AI-enabled market, supplier and ecosystem intelligence and advisory platform with the goal of creating deep market visibility and removing barriers in critical tech markets and supply chains. As one of the only SBIR (innovation award) Phase III firms focused on market intelligence, we provide AI-enabled market intelligence, advisory services and impact-oriented workshops and training that accelerate innovation and reduce risk.

